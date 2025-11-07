Novak Djokovic Steals the Spotlight With Heartwarming Celebration With Fans After ATP Athens Win

For any other athlete, winning 24 Grand Slams would seem like a dream come true moment. But Novak Djokovic is showing why he is miles apart from the ordinary league. Despite winning almost everything in his illustrious tennis career, the Serbian legend is hungry for more. And he is absolutely crushing it at 38 years old! Competing in his debut week on Greek soil, the hype around Djoker was for real. And the Serbian icon ensured that he did not disappoint his fans.

After storming to the semifinals of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship, Djokovic faced a gritty Yannick Hanfmann. With the crowd cheering vociferously, Djoker made sure that he cruised past Hanfmann to book a spot in the semis. Soon after the victory, Djokovic decided to add some flair to his victory. He visited his fans in person and posed with them while having fun. The 38-year-old also posted pictures and videos from his visit to his Instagram stories.

As the clips rolled on, Djoker’s fans were spotted surrounding him and swarming him with autograph requests. And much to their delight, the 24x Grand Slam winner granted all of their wishes one by one. Extending their gratitude towards Djokovic, the ‘NovakDjokovicFanClub’ posted the video on X and wrote, “Novak took time after his semifinal match in Athens to greet #nolefam @DjokerNole is really the best Thank you, #TeamDjokovic, for making this possible, a memory they will treasure forever a 🫶”

Surely, such a warm reception of Djokovic makes it evident why he is one of the legends of the sport. Meanwhile, coming back to his semifinal encounter, everything did not go according to plan. The Serbian surrendered his serve once but came back swiftly to restore his dominance. Djokovic ultimately made light work of the game as he won 6-3, 6-4 within 79 minutes.

Unbeaten in 2025, Djokovic will look to close out the tournament on a winning note. And with it, he is on the cusp of winning his 101st title on the tour. Expressing his gratitude after the semifinal victory, the Serbian stated, “Thank you for filling out this amazing stadium again. It’s my third match on centre court, but every time I walk out I’m amazed. I’ve played in some of the most beautiful indoor arenas in the world, but I can definitely say this is one of the top three I’ve ever played in.” Surely, as the crowd will once again be rooting for Djokovic’s win in the finals, the 38-year-old shared his honest take on why he was taken aback by Nuno Borges’s game in the quarterfinals.

How Novak Djokovic overcame Nuno Borges’ challenge to reach the semis

After a straight-set victory over Nuno Borges, Djokovic secured his berth in the semis of the Hellenic Championship. After a 7-6, 6-4 match against the Portuguese phenom, Djokovic then faced Yannick Hanfmann in his run to the finals.

While Djokovic secured a straight set win against Borges, the triumph was not a cakewalk for the Serbian legend. And right after the victory, Novak admitted how he faced tough competition from Borges’ end. He acknowledged his skill and stated, “It was a very physical battle. I thought that Nuno (Borges) played at a very high level. I must say that I was a bit surprised by how good he played.”

Furthermore, the reigning champion added how he felt that the match was going extremely “toe-to-toe”. He stated, “very few points decided the winner tonight, so he deserves a big round of applause for his performance.” Djokovic made sure to keep a strong focus on his serves and which played a major role in securing the win for him.

“I faced the two break points, and I had a couple of big serves, a big second serve that was like a first serve. Sometimes risk pays off in the right moments. You just have to go for it, trust your instincts, and that’s what happened tonight,” added Djokovic. Next up, Lorenzo Musetti stands across the net from Djokovic in the final of the Hellenic Championships.