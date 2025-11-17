Novak Djokovic Surges Past Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer After Shattering Another All-Time Record

Novak Djokovic is proving again and again why he’s one of the greatest tennis players ever. Heading toward his 39th birthday, he continues to play at the very top and break records that seemed untouchable. And the latest ATP rankings confirm that Djokovic has now finished 16 seasons in the top four. And in doing this, he’s beating both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. But how did he manage this feat?

Well, this year, though quieter than his previous ones, has still added to the Serbian star’s legend. He reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and won his 100th and 101st career titles in Geneva and Athens. While a 25th Grand Slam title still eludes him, Djokovic has shown that his will to compete with the very best, still burns. But his achievements go beyond the Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic also reached his 60th Masters 1000 final in Miami and his 80th semi-final in Shanghai. Even though he skipped some tournaments, he still qualified for the ATP Finals and will end the year as World No. 4, never falling below No. 7 all season.

However, what makes this record even more impressive is that half of Djokovic’s top-four finishes came while he was World No. 1, so, totaling eight seasons, that is more than Federer or Nadal. And that puts Djokovic ahead of his peers: 16 seasons in the top four, surpassing both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who each reached 15.

Another legend, Jimmy Connors, sits fourth with 14 Top 5 finishes, all of which were also Top 4 finishes. While the ATP’s official year-end rankings for 2025 will come out after the last tour-level competition of the year, the Davis Cup Finals. But even with all this to his name, it feels like Novak Djokovic might have one more record left to chase.

One more milestone awaits Novak Djokovic

With all these achievements under his belt, one more is still waiting. Since the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic hasn’t won a Grand Slam. It is because the tennis world has changed. As young stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz now dominate slams, claiming the last eight Major titles and leading the sport into a new era. Still, at 38, Djokovic knows this may be his toughest challenge yet, but he isn’t giving up.

But if he wins Major No. 25, Djokovic will also set another record: becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open Era. In doing so, he will surpass Ken Rosewall’s 1972 mark of 37 years and two months. And Djokovic very well knows it is possible after this outstanding season. As he says, “I’m happy with my level of tennis, but you know, it’s just the physicality of it.” But he admits it won’t be easy: “It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance (in) best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough.”

But Novak Djokovic isn’t committing to a full Grand Slam schedule in 2026 yet. “I still want to play Grand Slams … full Grand Slam season next year. Let’s see whether that’s going to happen or not,” he said. At this age, he’s pushing his body harder than ever, and the chance to break more records keeps him going. Because retirement doesn’t seem to be on his mind for at least the next couple of years.

Recently, he hinted at retiring after the 2028 Olympic Games: “Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice.”Djokovic’s motivation comes from the prospect of defending his Olympic gold in Los Angeles.

The competition is difficult, though. Sinner keeps pushing the boundaries as does Alcaraz. This younger generation is what makes every step toward history both thrilling and challenging, even as Novak Djokovic strives for new records.