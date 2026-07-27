Auto Draft

The build-up to this year’s US Open Mixed Doubles Championship has been in the making since the charity exhibition in Middleville back in January 2024; the wait is finally over as the U.S. Open issues a formal list of participants.

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According to the US Open, the initial entry list for the 2026 Mixed Doubles Championship confirms Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka officially teamed up for the tournament. It will run through August 25th at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic, who is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, shared a warm relationship with the two-time defending US Open women’s singles champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

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Both of them have long shared an easy chemistry, trading playful banter at practice sessions and hanging out off the court. At Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic mocked, demanding an apology after Sabalenka walked across his practice court without acknowledging him. She was quick to shoot back a playful, “I am so sorry, Mr. Legend.” The two have also traded dance battle bragging rights at the French Open. Furthermore, Djokovic once teased her famous grunt during a Wimbledon practice session, saying it would draw a hindrance call on the ATP Tour.

That said, Sablanca has teased the pairing idea for months now, going back to January, when she said she was still waiting for Novak Djokovic to call his “dream partner.” She said back playfully, sure, but the dream has finally come true.

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That said, they’re not alone on the top of the official list. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud return after finishing runner-up last year, while Jack Draper, Jessica Pegula, Leylah Fernandez, and Frances Tiafoe round out some of the marquee pairings across the 16 confirmed teams.

That said, one of the biggest disappointments fans face is the lack of one of the most important names. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the sport’s biggest current draws, haven’t been confirmed in any pairing. Alcaraz has been working his way back from a wrist injury that has kept him out since April, and Sinner recently withdrew from the Canadian Open. The withdrawal came as an effort to manage his fitness ahead of the U.S. Open stretch. Although neither absence has been called final, and their entry could very much still be open, it does not negate the fact that this could be a big hint.