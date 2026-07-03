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Novak Djokovic Throws Down One Last Challenge to Roger Federer After Wimbledon Epic

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 3, 2026 | 12:25 PM EDT

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Novak Djokovic Throws Down One Last Challenge to Roger Federer After Wimbledon Epic

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Jul 3, 2026 | 12:25 PM EDT

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Reuters

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Reuters

After racing through the opening two sets, Novak Djokovic looked destined for a straight-sets win. But the script quickly changed as Arthur Rinderknech mounted a fierce comeback and nearly dragged the match away from him. Just when the momentum seemed to be slipping, the 24-time Grand Slam winner regrouped in the fourth set, closed out the win, and then called on Roger Federer for one final challenge.

“I am just really trying to win in on that match today,” Novak said in his post-match interview. “Today was quite stressful. More tension than [usual], honestly, because I know it was going to be a more challenging match for me, which has turned out to be.”

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“I propose a matchup between me and Roger for 106, you know, whoever wins gets. Let’s just stop it here, and let’s call Roger to come,” Nole later added.

That light-hearted challenge on Centre Court came after Djokovic kept his SW19 title charge alive with a 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 win. With the victory over the Frenchman, Djokovic recorded his 105th SW19 main-draw win. 

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In doing so, he drew level with Roger Federer’s remarkable mark at the All-England Club. Federer, his former rival, also finished his career at Wimbledon with 105 main-draw wins.

This is a developing story…

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Supriyo Sarkar

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Supriyo Sarkar is a tennis journalist at EssentiallySports, covering ATP and WTA legends with a focus on off‑court revelations and the lasting impact of their careers. His work explores how icons like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Chris Evert continue to shape the sport long after their final matches. In one notable piece, he unpacked a post‑retirement interview where Serena’s former coach revealed a rare moment of shaken self‑belief. An English Literature graduate, Supriyo combines literary finesse with sporting insight to craft immersive narratives that go beyond match scores. His reporting spans match analysis, player rivalries, predictions, and legacy reflections, with a storytelling approach shaped by his background in academic writing and content leadership. Passionate about football as well as tennis, he brings a multi‑sport perspective to his coverage while aiming to grow into editorial leadership within global sports media.

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