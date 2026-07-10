Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Net Worth 2026: Who Is Richer? Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner go head-to-head in the Wimbledon semifinals 2026. Their financial portfolios are as bizarre as their performances on the court. One is the sport’s all-time No.1 earner, a 24-time Grand Slam winner with two decades of success. The other is the Italian world No.1, who dominated the tennis landscape in recent times, and his commercial value has grown as fast as his ranking. But when it comes to raw wealth, there is still a vast difference between them.

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The gap is best understood through timing. Djokovic had already won 12 Grand Slam titles, earning more than a decade of professional experience, when Sinner turned pro in 2018. Sinner was still a teenager when he was counting his winnings in the hundreds of thousands. The fact that the conversation is now couched in the same breath as the two of them are in the same competition, in the same financial arena, says as much about the Italian’s pace as it does about the Serbian’s staying power.

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What Is Novak Djokovic’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of early 2026, Novak Djokovic’s net worth is estimated to be $240 million to $250 million. That’s the result of his unparalleled longevity on the court and his well-crafted collection of endorsements and business investments off the court. Djokovic himself has always been coy about the exact number, once telling Piers Morgan he did not like to talk about it, saying only that he was “north of one million.”

What Is Jannik Sinner’s Net Worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jannik Sinner’s net worth in 2026 is estimated to be in the range of $40 million to $45 million. Despite only turning pro in 2018 and making less than $1 million that year, the rise has been dramatic, with four Grand Slams and a sponsorship roster that’s nearly as impressive as any other in the sport. His figure is still below Djokovic’s, but it is growing at a rate not matched by many players on the tour.

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Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Career Prize Money: Who Has Earned More on Court?

When it comes to official ATP prize money, the competition is not close, although it depends on the years played, more than anything. Djokovic’s career winnings on the court have surpassed $190 million, and Sinner’s on-court winnings have exceeded $64 million through mid-2026, a huge sum for a player in his early 20s, and it’s just going to increase.

Player Career Prize Money Grand Slam Titles Highest Ranking Novak Djokovic Over $190 million 24 No. 1 Jannik Sinner Over $64 million 4 No. 1

But what this headline figure fails to reveal is how quickly Sinner has ascended from his leaping-off point. Although he had earned some modest prize money in his early days, his prize money has skyrocketed since the Grand Slam titles were awarded, a trend that needs to be examined on a yearly basis.

Year Prize Money (approx.) Milestone 2019 $643,000 Broke into the top 100, won NextGen Finals 2020 $737,000 First ATP title in Sofia, French Open quarterfinal 2021 $2.23 million Reached the ATP top 10 2022 $2.86 million Maiden Masters 1000 final run, three major quarterfinals 2023 Over $10 million ATP Finals runner-up, Davis Cup title 2024 $19.74 million First two majors, reached world No. 1 2025 Over $25 million Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, record ATP Finals payday

Which Brands Sponsor Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner?

Both men have elite endorsement portfolios, but they have different ways of attracting sponsors. Djokovic has decades of experience and a worldwide following, while Sinner has momentum and can reach a younger crowd that is a target of luxury brands.

Novak Djokovic’s Endorsement Deals

Long-term partnerships have helped establish Djokovic’s off-court earnings of approximately $30 million a year, even in the face of some turbulence in public opinion. His portfolio includes apparel deal Lacoste, racquet partner Head, footwear brand Asics, and luxury watchmaker Hublot. Alongside more recent tie-ups with names such as Qatar Airways and wellness brand Waterdrop. He’s also gone a lot further than sponsorships, taking a stake in companies across the hospitality, real estate, and sports technology sectors. He has even managed to keep a lot of that money in his pocket compared to most players who play in higher-tax territories, with his Monaco residency since 2012 and now in Greece since last year.

Jannik Sinner’s Sponsorships

Sinner’s endorsement earnings are estimated at between $25 million and $30 million a year, a figure anchored by a reported 10-year Nike deal worth around $158 million that he signed in 2022. He has been using Head racquets since he became a pro, and has now gradually been incorporating some of the luxury and lifestyle brands such as Rolex, Italian coffee brand Lavazza, Gucci, De Cecco, Alfa Romeo, Panini and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Imago 250714 — LONDON, July 14, 2025 — Jannik Sinner reacts during the men s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Britain, July 13, 2025. SPBRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-MEN S SINGLES-FINAL LixYing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Brands value Sinner for reasons that go beyond his results. The first Italian to achieve world No. 1, he opened a big European market, and he is one of the most visible male players in international tennis advertising for his simple, marketable image. His appeal is a bit younger than most of his rivals, which has gotten him the attention of fashion houses, such as Gucci. His commercial book has continued to increase since he became world No.1 in June 2024, as new bookings are adding to those of his existing inventory, which is becoming more valuable as his profile grows.

Who Is Richer in 2026: Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner?

The verdict is clear. Just comparing the net worth at face value, Novak Djokovic is comfortably the richer of the two, with an estimated net worth of $240 million as opposed to Sinner’s $40 million. However, that is a result of earnings amassed over the last two decades of prize money, endorsements, and savvy off-court investments.

Sinner, at 14 years Djokovic’s junior, was always going to trail on the raw numbers, and the difference in career length alone accounts for much of the gulf. What sets him apart, though, is the rate of climb rather than the total. Players who emerged around the same time, such as Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune, are still far behind him commercially, and even the established top-tier name and multiple Masters champion and now a Grand Slam champion, Alexander Zverev, who has yet to reach Sinner’s level at such a young age. The only other name that matches his monetary value is his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

But Sinner is on a trajectory in which he could close up much of that distance over time. With his highest-earning years still ahead of him and analysts suggesting his net worth could double before he turns 30, the Italian represents the future of tennis wealth even as Djokovic remains its undisputed present-day king.