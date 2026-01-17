Novak Djokovic Warns Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner With Bold Australian Open Claim: “Can Beat Anybody”

In the current hierarchy in tennis, Novak Djokovic stands as the third force behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 38-year-old, still chasing a historic 25th Slam, suffered three losses to the pair last season, including heartbreak at the Australian Open when injury ended his run. Yet the Serbian great returns to Melbourne for a 21st time, already throwing down a bold challenge before striking a ball in the new season.

Djokovic arrived at the Australian Open facing familiar questions. Can he still beat the duo of ‘Sincaraz’ in best-of-five-set matches? Based on his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday, Djokovic made one thing clear from the start: his confidence remains intact when his body cooperates.

“I know that when I’m healthy, when I’m able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody,” he said. That belief still drives him to compete.

He stressed that confidence is non-negotiable at this level. “If I don’t have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you guys or competing,” Djokovic added. The statement underlined his mindset heading into another Grand Slam campaign.

At the same time, he acknowledged the current dominance of the new generation. “I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now… but that doesn’t mean that nobody else has a chance,” he said. Djokovic insisted he still trusts his chances, especially in Melbourne.

The AO remains his most successful major. He has won the title ten times and knows the conditions better than anyone in the field.

Later in the press conference, his tone shifted slightly. Djokovic admitted to physical limitations, and addressed the injuries he faced last season. “I’m missing a little bit of juice in my legs, to be honest, to be able to compete with these guys at the later stages of a Grand Slam,” he said.

The Serbian recently withdrew from the Adelaide International. He explained that his body was not ready to return to competition. Still, he emphasized his effort level.

Djokovic also reviewed recent results. “I lost three out of four slams against either Sinner or Alcaraz,” he said. He was quick to give credit. “We know how good they are, and they absolutely deserve to be where they are.”

At 38, Djokovic is chasing history once more. He is attempting to win his 13th major after turning 30. Pete Sampras won 14 Grand Slams across his entire career, placing Djokovic’s longevity in context.

Seeded fifth, Djokovic opens his 21st Australian Open against Pedro Martinez. His projected path includes Brandon Nakashima in the third round and Jakub Mensik in the fourth. That would be a rematch of the 2025 Miami Masters final, won by Mensik.

However, following his loss at Flushing Meadows last year, he openly questioned whether he could still keep pace with Sinner or Alcaraz at the majors.

Novak Djokovic admits best-of-five sets challenge him after US Open loss

What Novak Djokovic achieved in 2025 at the age of 38 was remarkable. He reached the semifinals at all four Grand Slams. Very few players on the ATP Tour could match that consistency. Only Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz stood above the rest.

Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated the biggest stages. Together, they have won the last eight major singles titles across two seasons. Their rivalry has pushed the sport to new heights. Djokovic, however, has felt the growing physical gap.

After his US Open semifinal loss to Alcaraz, Djokovic spoke with honesty. He admitted the challenge of best-of-five matches. “I’m happy with my level of tennis, but it’s just the physicality of it,” he said. The grind has become harder to manage.

He explained his limits clearly. “I’m going to do my very best to get my body in shape to sustain that level and that rhythm for as many hours as it’s needed, but it wasn’t enough today.” His words reflected acceptance rather than frustration.

He also compared formats directly. “I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough.” Those comments raised doubts about his Slam future at the time. Yet his mindset appears different now.

Since the US Open, Djokovic has played only two official tournaments. The lighter schedule gave his body the rest it needed. Recovery has become his main priority.

He has also embraced advanced recovery methods. That includes using a cutting-edge eight-minute recovery pod after injury struggles. Despite a short 12-minute practice session that raised concerns, his confidence remains intact.

Now, ahead of the Australian Open, the question returns. Can renewed belief help him win an 11th Australian Open and finally claim his 25th Grand Slam?