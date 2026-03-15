Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Miami Open in Sudden Injury Blow As Rankings Take a Major Hit

The last year’s runner-up, Novak Djokovic, has withdrawn from the second leg of the Sunshine double. The Serbian was playing with an arm injury at Indian Wells, so he was wearing a black sleeve for support. Now, the injury seems to have aggravated after a three-set battle against the British No.1, Jack Draper, in the fourth round.

This was the first time Djokovic had reached the last 16 in nine years. The world No. 3 put on a great show for two hours and 37 minutes, but it was not enough. All three matches he played at the Indian Wells reached the distance. This must have put a serious toll on his arm, leading to a shoulder injury.

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Withdrawing from the Miami Open would result in a deduction of 650 points, taking him out of the top 3. Nevertheless, Djokovic has spoken about strategically scheduling his calendar and not playing every tournament on the tour. We could probably see the 24-time Grand Slam champion make a return at one of the clay Masters before the French Open.