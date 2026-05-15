Novak Djokovic’s Ex-Org Sues French Open and Wimbledon Over Credential Denials

The legal battle between Novak Djokovic’s former organization, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), and the Grand Slams has started on a new front. On Wednesday, the PTPA, which was co-founded by Djokovic in 2020, filed a motion in the Southern District of New York asking a federal judge to grant credentials for its staff to the French Open and Wimbledon. Both tournaments had denied the requests, citing the ongoing lawsuit between the PTPA and the Grand Slams as the reason.

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The paper trail is detailed. On April 13, PTPA director of player relations Anastasia Skavronskaia sent credential requests to both the French Tennis Federation and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The FFT responded the following day. “We have received clear guidance that we can’t grant any credentials to any party suing the FFT. Given the lawsuit in progress, we won’t unfortunately proceed with your request,” the federation’s PR director wrote. Two days later, Wimbledon followed with an identical position. “In light of the ongoing litigation with the PTPA, the AELTC will not be accrediting anyone from the PTPA’s organisation.”

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On April 21, PTPA executive director Romain Rosenberg sent an email to the senior executives at both organisations asking if they would be interested in meeting during the tournaments. The FFT’s CEO responded a week later, stating that he was willing to comply with the request but would not do so without the PTPA dropping the lawsuit. CEO of Wimbledon, Sally Bolton, responded on May 1, saying she was unable to grant the credential and was not interested in the meeting. “We do not believe this would be productive with the lawsuit ongoing,” Bolton wrote.

The PTPA’s response, “It is notable that two organizations facing collusion allegations have responded with decisions that appear coordinated when they have otherwise asserted that they operate independently,” the group said in a statement. It also cited a previous court order barring another defendant from retaliating against plaintiffs, claiming the credential denials are illegal retaliation.

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The PTPA originally filed its lawsuit in March 2025, accusing the Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA of creating a cartel to suppress wages and disregard player health. The Grand Slams were added as defendants in a September 2025 amendment. In January 2026, the Australian Open finalized its agreement with the PTPA and issued the credentials without any issues.

The credential dispute lands at a combustible moment. The prize money row between players and Grand Slams has been simmering for weeks, and Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Maddison Keys have all made it clear they were considering a boycott.

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Djokovic, along with Vasek Pospisil, who is also a founder of the PTPA, had parted ways with the group earlier this year due to issues with transparency and governance, and did not list himself as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Taylor Townsend, Hubert Hurkacz, and Ons Jabeur are part of the group’s current player executive committee, while Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, and Sorana Cirstea are named plaintiffs.