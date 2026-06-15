Novak Djokovic’s Top 10 Status in Jeopardy For the First Time in Nearly Eight Years

It won’t be wrong to say that the French Open proved to be a nightmare for Novak Djokovic. Despite moving past the first two rounds comfortably, the Serb went on to suffer a huge upset against Joao Fonseca. The young Brazilian would mount an epic comeback after being two sets down to win the match 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. This defeat has resulted in Djokovic losing four places and falling to No. 8 on the rankings. The 39-year-old now stands on the verge of losing his Top 10 status as Wimbledon approaches.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The last time that Djokovic had dropped out of the Top 10 was in November of 2017, and he wasn’t able to return until July, 2018. He currently has 3,760 points under his name on the rankings. Behind him are Taylor Fritz and Flavio Cobolli, who have a tally of 3,635 and 3,540 points, respectively. Unlike the Serb, both of them are participating in tournaments before Wimbledon. Good results in these events could see them cut down the gap significantly or even overtake Djokovic.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of this, World No. 11, Alexander Bublik, isn’t that far behind either. He currently has 3,020 points under his belt and is also playing grass-court events before Wimbledon. While Djokovic will be defending 800 points at the SW19 because he reached the semis last year, Bublik doesn’t have a lot of points to defend as he exited in the first round. If the Kazakh goes on a run at the Grand Slam and Djokovic bows out early, he could lose his place in the top 10 for the first time in almost eight years.

The 2026 season has already been quite dreadful for the veteran, and he will definitely be desperate not to fall out of the top 10. Djokovic’s season has derailed ever since he got defeated at the Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Serb had encountered immense fatigue after the tournament and had decided to not play in February. He eventually made his return to the court at the Indian Wells Masters, but things didn’t quite go as he would have wanted.

This is a developing story…