Novak Djokovic’s Wife Fires Back at Naomi Osaka and Chair Umpire After Australian Open Drama: “Disrespectful”

The tennis world is not over with the Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka drama at the Australian Open. What followed Cirstea’s annoyance with Osaka’s ‘come ons’ during the game was a frosty handshake and the “whatever” comment from Osaka during the on-court interview. A day after the controversial match, Novak Djokovic’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, fired back both at Osaka and the chair umpire.

Cirstea, who stepped on the Australian Open court for the last time, was already frustrated with Osaka for constantly hyping herself up before Cirstea’s serves. However, the tensions flared up when the Romanian player called out the issue in the deciding set. Trailing at 4-2, she complained to the chair umpire that Osaka’s loudly hyping herself was distracting her. The umpire didn’t validate her complaint.

Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, wasn’t very happy about the ruling and fired back both at the player and the umpire for letting the “disrespectful” tactic pass.

“Hmm, I’m surprised that this is not being called a hindrance. In between 2 serves, when crowds are applauding or shouting, the chair ump asks not shout between serves as it is disturbing to the player. The point is not finished. Sorana missed her first serve and is focusing on getting in the second. It is a slight pause. And it is disrespectful to applaud at someone’s first serve mistake, too. I am surprised that chair/ Naomi thought that was fair ?! Were there any rule changes that I missed?”

This is a developing story..