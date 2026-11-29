Jakub Mensik lost to Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4 in Bologna on Friday, but the Czech player’s real opponent was the crowd. Italy’s supporters made their presence felt throughout the Davis Cup semifinal. And that gave the defending champions a familiar home advantage.

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Mensik acknowledged how difficult that atmosphere could be for visiting teams, although his response was measured. It was captain Tomas Berdych who later turned the discussion into a wider criticism of the competition’s format.

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After his singles defeat, Mensik was asked about the atmosphere inside BolognaFiere. The 21-year-old admitted that playing against the host nation brought an additional challenge, but he also accepted that the arrangement was part of the competition.

“You can tell that you are playing in Italy against Italy, and you can hear it even now in the background. Obviously it’s hard. For all the other teams when only one team has the home crowd advantage, but that’s the format and that’s how it works,” Mensik said.

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His comments were not an outright complaint. Mensik acknowledged the difficulty but did not question the result or suggest that the crowd alone had decided his match. He also praised Musetti’s performance, particularly his serving and baseline game. The Czech had opportunities to make the contest closer, earning six or seven break points across three games, but failed to convert them.

Berdych, however, was more direct when he addressed the issue after Czechia’s 2-1 semifinal defeat.

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“I won’t hide the fact that I’m not a fan of this format,” the Czech captain said. He insisted that his criticism was not simply a reaction to losing, explaining that he had expressed the same opinion after victories and defeats.

His central objection was that the host nation receives a place in the Final 8 and therefore enjoys home support throughout the knockout stage.

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“It’s been decided that it’s going to happen in one country, that country will always be in the final. That’s it. That’s not what Davis Cup is.”

Berdych also made an important distinction between criticizing the format and criticizing the supporters. He praised the Italian crowd as fair and respectful and said he enjoyed playing in that atmosphere. His concern was that the competition’s structure gives one team a home advantage that the other nations cannot match.

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The debate has roots in the Davis Cup’s 2018 overhaul, backed by Gerard Pique’s Kosmos group. The traditional home-and-away format was replaced by a centralized Finals event, with the first 18-team edition staged in Madrid in 2019.

That arrangement attracted criticism from players such as Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt, who argued that removing home ties weakened the competition’s identity. The Madrid event also faced questions over attendance, with some matches played in front of sparse crowds.

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However, the criticism has evolved under the current arrangement. Madrid in 2019 was a neutral venue, so no competing nation enjoyed the same home-court advantage that Italy has in Bologna. The present Final 8 format, introduced in 2025, combines home-and-away qualifying ties with a centralized knockout stage hosted by one nation.

Italy was selected to host the Finals from 2025 through 2027. That means the host country enters the final eight with the added benefit of playing in front of its own supporters, a structural advantage that was absent at the neutral Madrid event.

The debate has also continued beyond the players. Novak Djokovic has previously called for a compromise between the old and new formats, and Hewitt has repeatedly defended the importance of home-and-away ties.

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The ITF, meanwhile, has defended the current structure as a way to create a concentrated, commercially viable event. Mensik’s comments reflect the difficulty visiting players face under the arrangement, but Berdych’s criticism goes further by questioning whether the format preserves the traditional identity of the Davis Cup.

Italy survives Czechia challenge to reach another Davis Cup final

The controversy did not take away from the quality of the semifinal. After Musetti defeated Mensik, Jiri Lehecka levelled the tie with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Flavio Cobolli. The contest then went to a deciding doubles rubber, where Musetti partnered Andrea Vavassori against Lehecka and Tomas Machac.

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The Czech pair took the opening set 6-3, but the Italians responded with a dominant 6-1 second set. The deciding set went to a tiebreak, where Musetti and Vavassori held their nerve to win 7-4 and complete a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory.

Vavassori’s doubles experience proved important. The specialist had already helped Italy defeat South Korea in the quarterfinals, partnering Matteo Berrettini in the deciding rubber. Captain Filippo Volandri’s decision to pair him with Musetti paid off again, as the two Italians delivered under pressure.

The victory extended Italy’s Davis Cup winning streak to 16 ties and secured a fourth consecutive final appearance. The defending champions will now face Spain or Great Britain as they pursue another title.