Olga Danilovic Breaks Silence on the Turning Point That Helped Her Overcome Venus Williams at Australian Open

For the first time since 2021, Venus Williams accepted a wildcard into the 2026 Australian Open, returning to Melbourne while once again rewriting the record books. At 45, she became the oldest woman to compete there since Japan’s Kimiko Date did it at 44 back in 2015. But the fairytale comeback ended in heartbreak.

Olga Danilovic, her 24-year-old opponent stormed back from 4-0 down in the deciding set to stun the American legend 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday, January 18, knocking Williams out in the first round.

“Playing against Venus Williams is something that I cannot take for granted, but there was a lot of nerves. I mean, on 4-0, I said to myself, ‘Just play, just take everything out and just play point by point.’ And yeah, I’m very happy I managed to get this one, but it was such a pleasure playing against such a legend,”Danilovic said in her on-court interview.

Williams, the crowd favorite, came out firing, winning the opening point and leaning on a serve that still troubles even the game’s next generation. She controlled the early rallies, and as the first set tightened and the tension rose, it was Williams who edged it in a tiebreak, 7-6(5).

But Danilovic, ranked No. 69 in the world and more than 20 years younger, wasn’t going anywhere.

Danilovic found her rhythm in the second set and began to swing more freely. She started returning better, moved Williams around the court, and took the set 6-3 to level the match and shift the momentum.

The decider brought the most dramatic stretch of the night. Williams surged out to a 4-0 lead, looking ready to seal the win. But Danilovic dug deep, steadied herself, and slowly worked her way back into the contest, game by game.

The real turning point came in a marathon 15-minute game at 4-4. Williams had seven game points but couldn’t convert, and Danilovic finally broke through. Moments later, she held serve at 5-4, completing a stunning comeback to close out the final set 6-4.

“Move your legs, move your hands. That’s the only thing I was saying to myself. She was serving incredible, honestly. I mean, of course we all know, but in these important moments, she was serving so good. So, I mean, I couldn’t do anything. You know, if she’s going to play like that, I give the hand and that’s it. So, I tried to keep myself calm and it worked,” Danilovic said afterwards.

She will next face either American third seed Coco Gauff or Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova. Williams, meanwhile, left the court smiling and remains in the doubles draw with Ekaterina Alexandrova.

This is a developing story…