The ATP Finals for 2026 served up an interesting eight-man field, with four previous qualifiers and four players making their debut at the year-ending event. Given that these players finished at the top of the rankings in 2026 and are well-poised for a good 2027, Turin showed that there is a gap in level between the two groups of players, especially in terms of Grand Slam winning probability for the next season.

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Both groups at the Finals saw the top two players, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, sweep the groups, with both players qualifying for the semifinals without dropping a set. Given the pedigree the two have, they are set for a bumper 2027 season as well, and are among the top echelon of players who could challenge for a Major title.

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As for the two losing semifinalists, Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton, both players have had contrasting seasons. With his run to the final of the US Open, which included a win over Alcaraz, Shelton has proven to be one of the next stars on the ATP Tour, winning four titles this year and reaching a career-best ranking of 4. While his performances at Majors have been mixed this season, he remains one of the outside threats, especially at the hard-court Majors where he brings out his best.

On the other hand, Medvedev has had a resurgent season after failing to qualify for the Tour Finals last year. He won four titles this year, along with a credible runner-up finish at Indian Wells. However, the former World No.1’s record at the Majors this year was modest at 8-4, with the former US Open champion failing to make it past the fourth round in any of them. His straight-set losses against the likes of Learner Tien and Frances Tiafoe at the Australian Open and at the US Open showed the chink in the armor for the Russian in five-set tennis, something he has to look to improve to make deeper Slam runs.

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As for the first-timers at the Turin finals, Rafael Jodar, Arthur Fils, and Flavio Cobolli are among the young guns who have shown great signs of being top contenders, with the Italian having the marquee run at the French Open. However, Cobolli’s runner-up finish in Paris was largely due to the open draw at Roland Garros this year, with most seeded players falling early at the clay-court Major. The Italian did have a 4-3 record against the Top 10 this year, but that record would have taken a hit after his three successive losses at the Finals.

Cobolli’s inconsistencies have been noteworthy as well, with the Italian having as many as five first-round exits and seven second-round exits in a season where he reached a ranking as high as 6. The Italian can remain a threat on the Majors, especially on the natural surfaces, provided he gets favorable draws. As for Jodar and Fils, the Spaniard has shown remarkable consistency throughout the season but has also had the odd one-sided loss, such as the one he suffered in the first round of the US Open. He remains a work in progress and will need to improve on his Top-10 record to have a realistic chance at Majors.

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As for Fils, the Frenchman has shown amazing consistency at the Masters 1000 level, with a 22-7 record that includes the title at the Cincinnati Open. However, fitness has been an issue for him in five-set matches at Slams, something he will need to improve on if he is to make deep runs.

As for the last man in the Turin field, Frances Tiafoe has always been a threat at the US Open, given that the American loves playing in front of his home crowd, with three semifinal finishes in New York. He did show all-season consistency this year, but lost six of his last nine matches of the season, showing signs of vulnerability, which will impede him in case of a deep run at Majors.

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While the quartet of Alcaraz, Zverev, Medvedev, and Shelton are the most likely to win a Major next year, two players were not in Turin but will be contenders at the showpiece events next year.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner Still in the Running for Majors in 2027

Having finished the season with a 44-3 record, which includes the Wimbledon title, one would think Jannik Sinner would be right up there for winning a Major next season. However, the Italian remains out of action with his knee injury, and if recent developments are anything to go by, the former World No.1 might have to opt for surgery, which could keep him out longer.

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As for Novak Djokovic, the season has been of two halves for the Serb. While his win against Sinner at the Australian Open semifinal and his epic five-hour win against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon showed that the 24-time Major champion still has what it takes, his losses against Joao Fonseca at the French Open and against Mariano Navone at the US Open showed that the Serb is struggling with his body, especially in longer matches in warmer climates.

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While any player can have a dream run at a Major, given that the Slams have been dominated by the favorites, the winner of the next four Majors might very well come from the usual suspects.