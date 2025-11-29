Ons Jabeur Returns to Tour as She Takes On an Unexpected Role

The tennis off-season is very short, and retirements often dominate November and December. This year, there have been no retirement announcements, but there is a surprising comeback instead. Ons Jabeur, who stepped away from tennis in July for her well-being, saying she had not felt happy on court, is returning in a new role, accompanying a young player as a mentor.

Ons Jabeur is returning to the tour as the mentor of rising Turkish star Zeynep Sönmez. Jabeur’s long-time coach, Issam Jellali, will lead the team as Zeynep’s head coach. Sırrı Can Yılmaz will join as the assistant coach. Mehmet Bayraktar will continue working with Zeynep on her mental strength and fitness. The group hopes this strong support system will help the Turkish player rise even further.

For Zeynep Sönmez, the journey has already been impressive. She won her first Hologic WTA Tour title at the Merida Open Akron in Mexico in 2024. With that victory, she became only the 2nd Turkish woman to win a WTA title and break into the Top 100 after Cagla Buyukakcay. “It was really great. I love Mexico. I feel so loved there,” she recalled. “It was very special winning my first WTA title. I will always remember that tournament.”

In November of that year, Sönmez appeared on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Türkiye Women of the Year awards in Istanbul. She also took home the ‘Athlete of the Year’ award, adding to a growing list of honors. It was a proud moment for both her and her country.

The world No. 113 has kept climbing. She reached the Top 70 for the first time in October this year. Her achievements have placed her firmly in Türkiye’s sporting history. In 2025, she reached another historic milestone. She became the first Turkish woman in the Open Era to reach the 3rd round of a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. Bahtiye Musluoglu was the last to achieve something similar at the 1950 French Open. This showed how far Sönmez has come and how much further she can still go.

“I play quite aggressively,” she explained. “I don’t play so close to the line, but I always try to go in and end up at the volley. But I also have a defensive side.”

With Jabeur now mentoring her, Sönmez may soon reach even greater heights. And for Jabeur, this new role comes at a meaningful time.

The Tunisian recently shared very heartwarming news, and the tennis world has shown strong support as she steps into this next phase.

Ons Jabeur announces pregnancy, calling it her “cutest comeback ever.”

Ons Jabeur recently shared joyful news on IG.

“Took a little break to reset and recharge… Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever. The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest team-mate. Baby boy joining the team in April.”

The announcement came with a tiny racket and a baby bodysuit decorated with mini rackets and a small Wimbledon logo.

The couple’s post quickly delighted fans around the world. Many congratulated the Tunisian star on this new chapter. The sweet details made the news even more special for her supporters.

Jabeur is a two-time Wimbledon runner-up and is known as the ‘Minister of Happiness’. Her cheerful personality and positive energy have won her admiration both on and off the court. She has always shared her joy with fans.

However, she recently said she needed time away from the tour “to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living”. She opened up about her struggles and the pressure she felt.

Jabeur told Sky Sports that the sport’s schedule “is killing everyone”. Her words echoed concerns raised by players like Iga Swiatek and many other ATP aces. Many feel the long season is difficult to manage.

As now, the news spreads across the tennis world, her return alongside Zeynep Sönmez now carries a deeper meaning. Her comeback and her pregnancy have become a symbol of hope and a blessing in disguise.