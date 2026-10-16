“Otherwise It’s Anarchy”- Tennis Insider Rejects Calls for Alexandra Eala’s WTA Finals Inclusion

Alexandra Eala’s rise has taken her beyond tennis’s usual audience, thanks to her Washington title, career-high No. 18 ranking, and huge Filipino fanbase. But should popularity earn her a WTA Finals spot without qualification? Tennis insider Jon Wertheim has weighed in, reigniting the debate over merit versus marketability.

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Wertheim’s comments came in a social media exchange after a user asked him to address The Manila Times opinion column titled “WTA is crazy, cruel for excluding Eala from finals”, published by Conrad M. Cariño on October 11. The column argued that the WTA should consider Eala’s popularity and commercial appeal despite her failure to reach the top eight in qualifying.

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Responding to the user’s request, Wertheim wrote: “She gets in if she qualifies. If not, not. Otherwise it’s anarchy (or, worse, an exo). Barely merits mention….here’s what DOES merit mention: the @wta decision to take its finals out of Saudi this year looks especially prescient this week, no?….”

Wertheim’s response was direct, but the debate behind it is more complicated than a disagreement over one player. Cariño’s column argued that Eala could bring additional viewers, sponsors, and commercial opportunities to the season-ending championship. The Filipino star has become a major sporting figure in her home country, and her influence continues to grow. For her supporters, that reach makes her a valuable addition to an event that wants to expand its audience.

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Eala has several achievements that help explain the enthusiasm around her. In August, she won the Washington title after defeating Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final. The victory marked her first WTA 500 singles title and a landmark for Philippine tennis. Eala also reached a career-high No. 18 ranking and earned a spot on TIME100 Next 2026, with Rafael Nadal penning a tribute to her.

Her rising profile has also brought her closer to tennis royalty, including Maria Sharapova, who recently interviewed her for a podcast. The argument for Eala’s inclusion, therefore, is not difficult to understand. A player with a devoted national following can attract new viewers and generate attention that extends beyond tournament results.

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In fact, Coco Gauff highlighted Eala’s growing impact on tennis back in August, praising the new audience she is bringing to the sport. Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Gauff said, “I think the demographic that Alex is bringing to the sport of tennis is so great. I think all of us should really embrace that, because we’re all benefiting from it.”

The WTA has commercial reasons to value that kind of reach, particularly when it wants to build its audience in new markets. Cariño’s column made that case and questioned whether the tour was missing an opportunity by not finding a place for Eala at the Finals.

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However, the WTA Finals are not designed as an invitation-only showcase of the most marketable players. The singles competition is built around eight players who qualify through their season’s ranking points. Making an exception based on popularity would raise questions about where the tour should draw the line and whether other players outside the qualifying positions should receive similar treatment. That is the principle behind Wertheim’s warning about “anarchy.” His point was not that Eala lacks star power, but that commercial appeal should not replace the criteria used to determine the field.

There is also an important correction to the original controversy. Although the Manila Times column described Eala as being excluded, a clarification attached to the article said the WTA had explained that she was neither disqualified nor deliberately left out. The tour follows a process to determine the top eight players, and Eala had not reached the required position based on ranking points.

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Moreover, despite the controversy surrounding her China Open withdrawal, Eala has held on to her place in the world’s top 20.

PHILTA Backs Alexandra Eala After Her Asian Games Decision

The WTA Finals debate has unfolded alongside another discussion about Eala’s season: her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games rather than play at the mandatory China Open. The two events overlapped, and skipping the WTA 1000 tournament initially raised the possibility of financial and ranking penalties. The Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA), however, supported Eala’s decision and later publicly praised her commitment to national duty.

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In a statement reported by Tennishead via Yahoo Sports on October 15, PHILTA secretary general John Rey Tiangco thanked Eala for choosing to represent her country. He said she had helped put Philippine tennis on the world map and highlighted the impact her achievements had made on the next generation of players. Tiangco also described her Asian Games decision as putting the Philippine flag ahead of other opportunities.

The potential sanction was a separate issue from WTA Finals qualification. PHILTA executive director Tonette Mendoza told a Philippine Senate sports committee on October 8 that the WTA had not penalised Eala for missing the China Open. According to GMA News, the association had asked the WTA to waive any possible penalties after Eala independently chose to represent the Philippines.

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Eala secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games singles competition after losing to China’s Wang Xiyu in the semifinals. Her return to the WTA Tour brought two early exits, first at the Singapore Open and then against China’s Han Shi in Wuhan. Despite those results, PHILTA continued to back her.

PHILTA’s statement reinforces why Eala’s season means so much to Philippine tennis. But that national significance does not automatically translate into WTA Finals eligibility.