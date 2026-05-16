“Outrageous Act” of Vandalism Causes Extensive Damage Across Several Courts Ahead of Major Tournament

“There’s something about Eastbourne that I just love,” Taylor Fritz said last year after winning the Lexus Eastbourne Open for a second straight time. And he’s not the only one who’s spoken highly of it. Back in 2017, Novak Djokovic even called his title run there “liberated,” describing it as ideal preparation before Wimbledon Championships. That’s how important the Eastbourne Open has become in the grass-court build-up.

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But this year, with just over a month to go, the venue at Devonshire Park was hit by an unexpected act of vandalism, damaging multiple grass courts during preparations. Security has since been tightened following the incident.

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Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt called it “utterly disgraceful,” saying it showed a lack of respect for both the town and its residents.

“The council’s dedicated team have been working tirelessly to prepare the courts for the international tournament. This was an outrageous act of mindless vandalism that showed total disregard for our town, our residents, and the global sporting event we are proud to host each year,” Holt said.

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He confirmed the council is working with Sussex police and reviewing CCTV to identify the vandals. He also ensured that the council members will do whatever they can for the courts to be ready by the time the tournament commences from June 22.

“Despite this setback, our brilliant team at Devonshire Park are working to ensure the courts are handed over to the LTA, ready for the world class tennis that we’re all looking forward to,” Holt added.

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Fritz has confirmed his participation for the upcoming edition of the Eastbourne Open as well. The American has already won the tournament a record four times and will be aiming to clinch his fifth crown this time around. Having won the last two editions of the event, Fritz has a brilliant win-loss record in the tournament, with his only defeat coming to compatriot Mackenzie McDonald in 2023. The 28-year-old is all set to make a return to Devonshire Park next month.

“For me, I always get there and always feel like the courts are playing great. It feels good for me – I love the fact you stay very close to the courts, you can just walk over there, and I’ve always enjoyed the town. You can just go and walk in to get dinner, but a lot of things just click for me that week – I’ve always enjoyed being there,” he said on returning to the Eastbourne Open.

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“I’ve had a lot of success there and it’s a special place for me. It’s where I won my first ever title and I always look forward to going back and being even more successful,” he added.

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 24: Taylor Fritz USA in action during a mens fourth round singles match against Jiri Lehecka CZE at the Miami Open on March 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 24 Miami Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603240010067

Fritz has been out of action for over two months now with his last appearance on court coming at the Miami Open. He had been knocked out of the R16 by Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6, 2-6. Since then, the American has been sidelined due to chronic knee tendonitis and is aiming to make his return as the grass swing begins in June. It remains to be seen if he will be able to put in solid performances right after making his comeback to the court.

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Meanwhile, incidents like vandalism at tennis venues, though unfortunate, are not entirely unheard of. While this may be the first such case at Eastbourne, other courts around the world have also been affected by similar acts over time.

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Newly resurfaced tennis courts vandalized in Kansas

Back in 2021, City Council members were left agitated after some riders on Bird rental scooters used the wheels to vandalize the newly resurfaced tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park in Kansas.

“I think that we need to send a message. People need to understand that they will be held responsible when they do that kind of vandalism,” Ward 2 Councilwoman, Jolene Biggs had said.

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The Bird Scooters company had cooperated with the investigation, and they were able to narrow down who was riding the scooters through GPS tracking.

City funds were used for the repairs of the tennis court. Today, the tennis courts at the Veterans Memorial Park are in good shape. The park now features a total of eight courts across two complexes that are used widely by the public.