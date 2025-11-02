Paris Masters Director Lifts Lid on Major Challenge Behind Tournament’s Recent Transformation: “It Costs Us More”

Since 1986, the Bercy district’s Accor Arena has hosted the Rolex Paris Masters. However, as time went on, the location began to show its age. The court arrangement was not optimal, the area was small, and the amenities for players and spectators fell short of ATP Masters 1000 requirements. “We were cramped, stagnant, and the tournament was at risk of losing its category in the medium term,” stated Cedric Pioline, the tournament director. Therefore, the Federation Francaise de Tennis (FFT) and the ATP formally declared in January 2024 that the 2025 edition would be the first to take place at the much larger Paris La Defense Arena.

By October 2025, the first tournament had finally taken place at the new location. Impressive improvements accompanied the move, including more match and practice courts as well as a 17,500-seat center court that surpassed Arthur Ashe Stadium as the world’s second-largest indoor tennis venue. Everything seemed perfect…until new details surfaced. A post by @AnnaK_4ever on X revealed that, according to Pioline, the FFT actually lost money on the move. “It costs us more right now than the income generated, but the objective of the FFT was not a financial objective. The aim was not to earn more money but rather to secure this tournament,” he said.

Pioline admitted the profit margin had shrunk due to higher operational costs and a new contract structure. “I won’t give specific figures,” he added, “but we have 9,000 square meters of curtains. That’s not the kind of shower curtain you might buy at home. The budget is very substantial, but it was necessary for the comfort of the athletes and spectators.”

The comment highlighted the scale of investment involved in transforming the multi-use arena into a top-tier tennis venue. Beyond finances, he shared that one of the key goals this year was to attract both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, though their tight schedules. Another ambition was to break last year’s attendance record, something Pioline feels confident about: “There is genuine interest around the new venue. If we reach or come close to this figure, it will be a success.”

A tiny win for the players is included in the numerous updates: the prize money has increased by 3%, and the winner now receives €946,610. “It is a mandated increase but it is positive. We now have visibility for several years ahead allowing us to anticipate additional revenue generation,” Pioline said. The director remains optimistic as yet and focuses on the good instead of the bad. Other players on the court have not been as enthusiastic yet, as some have already expressed issues regarding the new surface of the Rolex Paris Masters.

Players voice frustrations over court speed at Rolex Paris Masters’ new venue

The opening of the Rolex Paris Masters in a different venue, the Paris La Defense arena has left behind a lot of discussion, not all of which is glorifying. Alexander Bublik, who defeated Alexei Popyrin in their first match, was not shy when questioned about the speed of the court. “Yeah. Very slow. I think the slowest indoor hard court I played in my life, for sure. By far, by far, by far,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, was a little more diplomatic after his 6-4, 6-2 win over Zizou Bergs. “It’s a very unique court here,” he said. “Usually, I always struggled a bit. Very happy to come through the first match. Very happy with how I served today — I was very precise.”

Carlos Alcaraz echoed the comments about the slower pace but found something to enjoy in it.

“This year is totally different than last year. I think it is a huge difference, which I like,” he said with a smile. “The speed of the court is much slower than last year, but I think it is a really good speed that we can see tennis, not only serve and serve plus one; you can see rallies, you can see points, you can see tennis. I’ve said many times that I like slower courts, not that fast. This tournament is not my best one in terms of results, but I love playing here. I’m not really used to playing indoors, but year after year, I think I’m getting more used to it. So we will see this year. Hopefully, I go farther than previous years.”

However, not everyone was as understanding. After his first-round match, Felix Auger-Aliassime reportedly said, “the balls are crap,” which quickly reached the tournament director and encapsulated his frustration.

Cedric Pioline, who is in charge of the inaugural Rolex Paris Masters at La Défense Arena, accepted the criticism. “As with every tournament, there are four semi-finalists. Of those four, three made a comment at some point, either about the surface or the balls,” he said with a small smile. “It has to be said that it can not be all that bad, because reaching the semi finals of a Masters 1000 is already quite an achievement. To name just one I think Felix said the balls were rubbish after his first round. I jokingly told him Maybe these balls aren’t so bad after all!’”

Pioline clarified that not all complaints are indicative of a true issue and that players frequently require time to adjust. Although things may not have gone as planned at the new venue, Pioline and the FFT have a clear long-term objective: to preserve and update one of tennis’s most illustrious indoor competitions.