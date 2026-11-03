Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic Battles Back From a Set Down, Medical Issue to Avenge Vacherot Loss

Novak Djokovic had to dig deep to keep his Paris Masters campaign alive. The Serbian found himself trailing an opponent who had already beaten him on a major stage, and a shoulder concern added another complication to his return to the tournament. Yet the 24-time Grand Slam champion found a way through, defeating Valentin Vacherot 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-1 in a contest that tested his patience and physical resilience.

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“I expected a match like this with very few opportunities to break. He got a tremendous serve, first and second. For a set and a half I had a tough time to read his serve,” Djokovic said after the match. “I missed an easy volley in the tiebreak and I was down a set and break. In the second half of the match I felt much better.”

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The matchup carried extra significance for Djokovic. Vacherot had beaten him 6-3, 6-4 in the 2025 Shanghai Masters semifinals before going on to win the title. The Monegasque also arrived in Paris fresh from his Basel triumph, so Djokovic had little reason to expect an easy opening-round contest.

The first set lived up to that expectation. Neither player managed a service break. Serving at 5-6 in the first set, Djokovic faced three set points but saved all of them to force a tiebreak.

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Djokovic appeared to have the upper hand in the breaker. However, a missed forehand volley at the net gave Vacherot an opening. The Monegasque took advantage, produced a well-placed backhand volley to earn set point, and watched Djokovic send a backhand return long on the next point.

Vacherot took the tiebreak 7-5 to claim the opening set 7-6(5). Djokovic had already spent considerable energy trying to contain the 27-year-old’s serve, and the situation grew more difficult at the start of the second set.

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Vacherot broke in Djokovic’s opening service game to move ahead 2-0. The Serbian suddenly faced the prospect of losing to the same opponent who had ended his Shanghai campaign the previous year.

Djokovic Battles Shoulder Issue to Force a Deciding Set

Djokovic’s comeback attempt also came with a physical concern. After falling behind 2-1 in the second set, he took a medical timeout for an issue with his right shoulder. The interruption raised questions about whether he could sustain the level required to turn the match around.

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He returned to the court and immediately worked his way back into contention. Djokovic broke Vacherot to level the set at 2-2 after the Monegasque left a ball that caught the back of the baseline. The Serbian then moved ahead 3-2, putting pressure back on his opponent.

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Vacherot also required medical attention, taking a timeout for an ankle issue at 3-4. Despite the interruption, he continued to challenge Djokovic and came close to earning a decisive advantage.

At 4-4, Vacherot created three break points that could have allowed him to serve for the match. Djokovic saved all three, showing the defensive discipline and composure that have defined his career. The game proved crucial because it denied Vacherot his clearest opportunity to close out the contest.

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Djokovic kept his service game intact and waited for his chance. At 6-5, he finally broke Vacherot on his first set point to take the second set 7-5.

The match was level, but Djokovic still had work to do. His shoulder had required attention, and Vacherot’s serve had remained a significant obstacle for much of the contest. The Serbian needed a strong start to the decider to prevent his opponent from regaining control.

Djokovic Dominates the Decider as Phone-Light Dispute Adds to Drama

The third set belonged to Djokovic. He broke Vacherot early to establish a 2-0 lead and followed it with a confident hold for 3-0. Vacherot managed to get on the scoreboard, but the momentum had shifted decisively.

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Djokovic controlled the rallies and moved his opponent from side to side. Vacherot struggled to maintain the level he had shown in the first two sets, and his unforced errors began to accumulate. Djokovic moved ahead 4-1 before breaking again to make it 5-1. He then closed out the match on his second match point to complete the 6-1 set.

The decisive set also featured a dispute over spectators’ phone lights. Djokovic complained that fans were switching on their phone lights just before Vacherot served, distracting him at important moments.

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“The light! Every time before the serve,” Djokovic told the chair umpire. When the issue occurred again, he insisted: “You tell them to switch off the light before the serve!”

The umpire initially misunderstood the complaint, thinking that Djokovic meant the light was coming from the venue itself, but the Serb clarified that he was referring to spectators filming with their phone lights on. The exchange added another unusual moment to a match that had already featured two medical timeouts and a significant shift in momentum.

Vacherot finished with 22 aces, but Djokovic’s resilience on the biggest points made the difference. The Serbian saved six of seven break points and converted four of his nine opportunities, according to match statistics reported after the contest.

Paris Masters Win Keeps Djokovic’s ATP Finals Hopes Alive

The victory carried significance beyond the first-round result. Djokovic returned to Paris after missing the tournament since his 2023 title run, and he remains the event’s most successful champion. The win also avenged his defeat to Vacherot in Shanghai, giving the Serbian a measure of redemption.

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“For an old guy, not so bad,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “People think I’m too old, too slow, but somehow I managed to find a way to win this kind of matches—especially the ones that go the distance.

“I’m still there, still hanging on. Giving it whatever I can, trying to find my best level when it matters.”

At 39 years and 164 days, Djokovic also became the oldest player to win a match in Paris Masters history. He extended his record at the tournament to 51 match victories and ended a four-match losing streak at Masters 1000 level.

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The result also keeps his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin alive. Djokovic entered the Paris tournament outside the leading group in the Race to Turin, and a first-round victory alone was not going to be enough to secure his place. He now needs a deep run, with at least a semifinal appearance required to remain in contention.

His next opponent is Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata, who defeated Luciano Darderi in straight sets. Djokovic will need to maintain the level he produced in the final set against Vacherot if he wants to extend his Paris campaign.