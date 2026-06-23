“Pathetic”- Venus Williams Faces Backlash as Wild Card Debate Continues After Another Loss

After losing to Kaitlin Quevedo at the Madrid Open, Venus Williams went more than a month without playing a singles match, with her Roland Garros campaign featuring no singles action at all. Stepping onto Centre Court at Bad Homburg, the 46-year-old looked ready to end her losing streak against a returning player holding a 3-4 win-loss record this year. But the breakthrough never came for the American icon, with repeated wildcard opportunities now testing fans’ patience.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The R32 match in Bad Homburg turned into a thrilling battle between two experienced players. Irina-Camelia Begu came from a break down in the deciding set to defeat Venus Williams 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (6). The victory also marked the 35-year-old’s first main-draw win of the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus looked to be in control late in the match. She even served for the contest at 5-3 in the 3rd set and appeared close to sealing the win. The former world No. 1 also showed her fighting spirit by saving 2 match points as she battled back to level the deciding tie-break at 6-6.

However, the 46-year-old’s 11th double fault came at the worst possible moment. The Romanian ace stayed composed and converted her third match point to book her place in the R16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result felt especially meaningful for the former Iasi Open winner. Earlier in the match, she had raced to a 6-2, 2-0 lead after winning 7 straight games before the American mounted an impressive comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory also gave Begu a measure of revenge. The pair had last met 9 years ago in the Canadian Open, where the American edged a closely fought three-set match.

Even yesterday’s statistics showed just how evenly matched they really were. The Romanian finished with 28 winners, while the elder Williams’ sister struck 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

And with another early exit now behind her, questions are growing around Venus Williams’ continued wildcard entries. Many fans are beginning to lose patience as the defeats keep piling up for the 46-year-old.

Tennis fans question Venus Williams’ repeated wildcards following another heartbreak

As soon as the match ended yesterday and journalist José Morgado shared the result on his X handle, fans quickly flooded the comment sections.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan added, “It’s great watching mediocre tennis from someone who can’t get out of the 1st round of any tournament as she takes a spot from a young player just starting out and trying to make a living. Of course, the WTA kisses her a** for being the height of selfishness. Pathetic.” Another netizen added, “Venus, please just please save ya legacy! You have nothing to prove, you’re a legend, retire!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The growing disappointment has continued to build throughout the 2026 season. Venus, who started her season in the opening week of the year at Auckland, has now played 8 tournaments.

In every one of those events, including Auckland, Hobart, the AO, Austin, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and Bad Homburg, the 7-time Grand Slam winner received a wildcard. Yet each appearance ended in an opening-round loss.

Even her difficult run actually stretches back even further. Since returning to the WTA Tour last year at the Citi DC Open, she has managed just one victory. That lone win came in the opening match at Washington against Peyton Stearns. Since then, another singles victory simply has not arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to that record, another fan added, “I wish they would stop giving her wild card entries. At this point, she really should have to earn it.”

The 46-year-old was also granted a wildcard into the German WTA 500, as the event served as part of her preparation before teaming up with her sister Serena Williams in the Wimbledon doubles.

However, the outing in Germany ended in another defeat. Another fan added, “Another loss and another wildcard opportunity wasted on Venus. This is getting ridiculous,” while another spectator wrote, “She was a great champion, but at 46 I wish she would just stay home with her 7 Grand Slam titles and her 100 million dollars and give someone trying to break through a chance.🤔btw … who is Irina Begu?”

ADVERTISEMENT

As criticism continued pouring onto social media, the debate over Williams’ repeated wildcard entries only became louder. What do you think about her continuing to receive wildcards despite repeatedly losing her matches? Share your thoughts below!