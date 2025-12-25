Patrick Mouratoglou Says They “Stole” His Idea as Battle of the Sexes Makes a Comeback

On Sept. 20, 1973, Billie Jean King walked onto the court to face Bobby Riggs for the first true Battle of the Sexes. Fast forward to today, and the concept is back in the spotlight. An exhibition Battle of the Sexes is set for Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, featuring Nick Kyrgios against Aryna Sabalenka. As excitement builds, renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stepped forward, saying the idea for this modern revival was originally his and that it moved ahead without his involvement.

Speaking recently on the Off Court with Greg podcast, 2 days ago, Mouratoglou explained why he still believes the concept resonates, even amid criticism surrounding fairness, legacy, and gender comparisons in today’s game. The veteran French coach was candid about the origins of the idea, saying, “I cannot say I’m not convinced, because it’s not the Battle of the Sexes, it has existed for 50 years. We all know the story. But bringing it back was my idea.”

The former coach of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, made it clear he was behind the idea before it took shape publicly. He said he suggested it to others and joked that they “kind of stole it,” adding that it was fine this time but warning, “They’d better not do it again.” And if that wasn’t enough, Mouratoglou also addressed why the idea creates mixed reactions.

He described it as both interesting and frustrating, explaining that fans have always been curious about how women compare to men in tennis. At the same time, he noted that “we all know the answer,” suggesting that the debate itself is what keeps people talking, even if the outcome seems predictable. And yes, it’s an answer tennis fans already understand.

The upcoming match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will be played under unusual rules meant to reduce physical advantages. It will be a three-set match where each player gets only one serve, and Sabalenka will compete on a smaller court. These adjustments are designed to level the playing field and shift the focus away from raw power. Because of the rule changes, some critics have dismissed the Dubai showdown on December 28 as nothing more than a money-making exhibition.

And that’s exactly why Mouratoglou further pushed back against that idea. He believes the format actually makes the match more compelling, not less, because it forces fans to think differently about how competition can be structured.

The 55-year-old was also direct about biological differences, saying men are “stronger, faster, and jump higher,” and that this reality isn’t up for debate. For him, the real appeal comes when those physical gaps are minimized. At that point, he says, the match becomes about mindset, strategy, and decision-making, and that’s where it gets truly intriguing.

But, what have the players said about the match itself?

Aryna Sabalenka refuses to put herself at risk

As the exhibition match draws closer, Aryna Sabalenka dismissed the idea that the event could hurt women’s tennis, making it clear she feels comfortable with her decision to play. She said, “I am not putting myself at any risk,” and emphasized that, “We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins.”

Sabalenka also spoke directly about the physical differences often brought up in the debate. She acknowledged that men are “biologically stronger,” but stressed that the match is not about proving physical superiority. In her view, the event can help elevate women’s tennis, grow the sport overall, and give fans something that is both fun and challenging to watch.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, added fuel to the discussion with blunt remarks that drew criticism. He claimed women cannot return men’s serves and suggested he could beat Sabalenka without playing at full intensity. Those comments sparked backlash and reinforced concerns about how the matchup could be perceived.

Even so, Kyrgios said he still sees value in the contest itself. He expressed hope that both players would compete at a high level and that, regardless of the outcome, a post-match handshake could “solidify the union between males and females in the tennis world.”

With that, the broader debate remains unresolved. If Aryna Sabalenka wins, critics may argue the rules favored her. If she loses, women’s tennis risks taking the hit. In that sense, this is not a true battle of the sexes, and beyond the financial reward, there may be no clear winner at all.