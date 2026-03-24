Paula Badosa Breaks Down in Emotional Message After Miami Open Setback: “F**** Fear”

Paula Badosa’s injury-hit season spirals as she has managed just two wins since the Australian Open. A Miami Open defeat to Iva Jovic pushes her beyond the top 100. Yet, the former world No. 2 opens up on her struggles as she now sets her sights on a determined comeback.

Paula Badosa shared an emotional message on Instagram. She opened up about her struggles and mental battles. “Fear, f****** fear. It’s so awful,” wrote Badosa in a message translated from Spanish. “Sometimes I feel like I can’t control the voices inside me. The emotions are overwhelming, and I feel like I’m going to get the better of me.”

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She described the constant inner conflict. Doubts continue to surface during tough moments. “Doubts take hold, and I feel lost in a sea of emotions.” Her journey has been uneven. Some days feel manageable, while others feel impossible. “There are days when I feel strong enough, and others when the mountain seems too high… and I wonder if I’ll be able to do it.”

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Despite the pain, she refuses to give in. She remains committed to fighting through adversity. “I guess so. Because if anything defines me, it’s that I always bounce back.” She believes in turning pain into strength. Her mindset remains focused on growth. “Turn pain into power, right? Why should this time be any different?”

Imago TENNIS BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL, Paula Badosa of Spain reacts against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during day five of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Thursday, January 8, 2026. NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY BRISBANE QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDARRENxENGLANDx 20260108167145802775

Her determination is clear. She is ready to give everything she has. “There’s one thing I’m sure of: I’ll always give it my all. I’ll do whatever it takes.” Badosa understands the uncertainty ahead. Injuries could limit her future potential. Still, she refuses to dwell on that possibility.

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She remains focused on her identity. The fight matters more than the outcome. “I know I’m far from my best self, but I also know that that version is still inside me.” Her legacy is not just about titles. It is about resilience and inspiration. “I won’t be remembered for winning the most titles, but I want to be remembered for this.”

She wants to inspire others. Her story is meant to resonate beyond tennis. “For showing that Paula was able to pull through. And for that boy or girl who’s going through a tough time to think of me and say, ‘If she could do it, so can I.’”

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She reinforced her belief once again. Her comeback mindset remains unchanged. “That’s why I’m still here. Because once again I’m going to prove that I can get through this.”

She acknowledged the difficulty ahead. The journey will not be easy. “It will be very tough, but I promise to keep going until I succeed.”

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External opinions do not distract her. She is focused on her own path. “And even if things aren’t going my way right now, and there are a thousand opinions… I’ll keep going. I’ll keep going.”

She ended with gratitude toward her fans. Their support gives her strength in difficult times. “And to my fans: thank you. Because many times you are the strength I need.”

She highlighted the value of their presence. The energy from the crowd fuels her. “Hearing you at the games, with that enthusiasm when even I can’t muster it, is the most valuable thing this sport has given me.”

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Her closing message carried hope. She is not finished yet. “Thank you. Paula isn’t back…but she will be.” Injuries have heavily impacted her career. Once a top contender, her progress has slowed. She remains a former champion at Indian Wells in 2021.

There were signs of recovery earlier last year. She reached the semifinals at the Australian Open. That run suggested a return to form. However, setbacks returned quickly. Back injuries disrupted her rhythm again. She missed key events, including the US Open.

She worked hard in the offseason. Fitness and preparation improved. But results have not followed consistently. After the Miami Open, her ranking slipped to world No. 113. It reflects a difficult phase in her career.

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Now, attention shifts to the clay season. It offers a fresh opportunity. A strong run there could reignite her comeback.

Paula Badosa reveals how she copes with tennis pressures

During the Miami Open, Paula Badosa faced a tough match against Iva Jovic. She was clearly struggling with pain. A bandage on her left thigh showed the physical toll. Her performance reflected the discomfort. She committed ten double faults. She also won just 14% of points on her second serve.

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Despite the setbacks, she did not give up. Her determination remained visible throughout. She continues to aim for a stronger comeback.

In a recent interview with Clay, she opened up about her coping methods. Mental strength has become central to her routine. “I do many different therapies, but above all I speak with my psychologist daily: in the morning, in the middle of the day, at night. In the end, is my key person.”

Her struggles date back to 2023. During the Italian Open in Rome, she suffered a serious injury. A vertebra in her back (L-4) broke, leading to a stress fracture. That moment changed everything. It marked the start of a long and difficult phase. The injury has now troubled her for nearly three years.

The biggest challenge is its nature. The condition is chronic, with no clear solution. This makes competing at the highest level extremely difficult. Still, she refuses to walk away. She remains focused on extending her career. “Playing three or four more years would be incredible,” she admitted back in 2024.

Her immediate focus now shifts to the clay season. The schedule offers a small opportunity to rebuild momentum. She has fewer ranking points to defend. She missed key events like the Madrid Open and the Italian Open last year. Because of that, she only has 238 points to defend until after Roland Garros.

She will begin with the Charleston Open in the United States. She has reached the semifinals there before. It could be a key starting point. After that, she plans to return to Europe. She has received a wildcard for a WTA 250 event in Rouen, France. More opportunities may follow.

Despite dropping outside the top 100, support remains. She is likely to receive a wildcard for the Madrid Open. However, she may need to play qualifying at Roland Garros.

That would be a rare situation for her. It would mark her first Grand Slam qualifying appearance since the US Open in 2019. The road ahead remains challenging.

Her ranking has dropped, and the pressure is high. Yet, her mindset remains clear. The question now is whether she can overcome this injury crisis and return to her best form.