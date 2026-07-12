Paula Badosa Completes Emotional Comeback With First Title in 2 Years

While all eyes were glued to the women’s singles final at Wimbledon, Paula Badosa was fighting her own battle in Sweden on Saturday. The Spaniard took on Simona Waltert in the final of the Bastad Nordea Open. She had entered the WTA 125 event after getting knocked out by Emma Navarro in the first round of the SW19. Despite a forgettable grass swing, Badosa picked up her form on the clay courts of Bastad and clinched the title against all odds.

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Badosa racked up a convincing 7-5, 7-5 victory over Waltert in the final. Though it was far from a straightforward match, the veteran put in a solid performance to wrap it up after two hours and one minute. This was her first title triumph in two years and her fifth WTA trophy overall. Her last title victory had come at the 2024 Citi Open, where she defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the final.

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This triumph was incredibly important for Badosa as it came after injuries had derailed her 2025 season. She had found it hard to find her rhythm in 2026 as well and has faced several early exits so far this season. But the 28-year-old appeared to be back at her best in Bastad as she clinched the title without dropping a set in the five matches she played.

She defeated the likes of Marina Bassols Ribera, Emiliana Arango, Varvara Lepchenko, and Yulia Putintseva on her way to the final. Waltert arguably provided Badosa with her toughest challenge of the tournament. The Swiss player had given an early blow to Badosa by gaining an important break. But the Spaniard pulled off a remarkable comeback.

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Badosa broke back in the eighth game and then clinched another break to take a crucial 6-5 lead. She then closed out the opening set before continuing with her momentum in the second one. It was Badosa who broke first in the next set and appeared to be cruising towards the victory at one stage. But Waltert soon returned the favor and broke back to level up the proceedings.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Paula Badosa of Spain reacts after winning her round 1 match against Xinyu Wang of China during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, January 12, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xLUKASxCOCHx 20250112192195638377

The set would go down to the wire as Badosa took a 6-5 lead after a service hold. Waltert had the opportunity of taking the set to a tiebreaker, but she let the game slip away. The 25-year-old succumbed to the pressure as Badosa got the decisive break to win the match and the title.

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This result will be a major confidence booster for Badosa, who will soon enter the hard-court season. It is her preferred surface, and it is also where she has achieved the most success in her career. She has won three WTA titles on hard courts so far and will be aiming to increase her tally this year.

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The triumph in Bastad will also lead to a sharp rise in Badosa’s ranking and can help her enter the top 100 once again during the hard swing.

Paula Badosa’s ranking set to rise after victory in Bastad

Badosa was ranked No. 141 as she entered the Bastad Nordea Open. She was way off the top 100 mark, and it wasn’t expected to surge on the rankings anytime soon due to her dismal form. But the triumph in Sweden changes everything for her.

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The Spaniard is now expected to climb to No. 115 following her latest triumph. Good results early in the hard swing can see Badosa re-enter the top 100.

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The former World No. 2 has remained outside the top 100 for the majority of the season, so it will be a major boost to her morale if she does find her form ahead of the US Open. Having reached as high as the No. 9 spot last year, she will be eager to surge into the top 50 at the very least on hard courts.

Badosa will be in action at the Iasi Open next, which is another clay-court event and is held in Romania. She is scheduled to take on Anhelina Kalinina in the first round on Monday. A good result in this tournament is crucial for Badosa as it could see her reach the top 100 and secure a spot in the main draw of the US Open just days before the eligibility period comes to an end.