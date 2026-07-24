Paula Badosa Eyes Redemption in Hamburg Against Iasi Open Opponent

Paula Badosa gets a chance to settle something today. The Spaniard faces Mayar Sherif in the Hamburg Open quarterfinals on Friday, July 24, just four days after their last meeting ended with Badosa walking off the court in the Iasi Open final.

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That Iasi match had been building toward a big moment for Badosa. She arrived on a nine-match win streak, fresh off a WTA 125 title in Bastad the week before, and it marked her first tour-level final in two years. A win would have been the perfect send-off before the hard-court season. Instead, the accumulated fatigue from back-to-back tournaments and a rain-delayed final caught up with her. Badosa herself pointed to illness rather than a fresh injury, writing on Instagram Story afterward that it was “unfortunate for my illness,” even as her long-documented back problems remained part of the picture. She retired trailing 0-4 in the second set, after dropping the first 6-4.

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Losing that way would rattle most players, especially one who’d gone 4-0 in tour-level finals before it. Badosa didn’t take long to answer, though. She beat Katarzyna Kawa in the first round in Hamburg, then followed it up with a straight-sets win over Panna Udvardy in the second round to reach today’s match. Sherif has stayed just as sharp, carrying her Iasi title-winning form into wins over Simona Waltert and Elsa Jacquemot to set up the rematch.

Friday’s match also gives Badosa a chance to answer the skeptics. Her rapid turnaround from the Iasi retirement to a composed, drop-shot-and-lob winning performance in Hamburg didn’t sit well with everyone online, with some fans openly questioning whether she’d simply wanted to avoid a bagel on the scoreboard rather than genuinely being unable to continue. The head-to-head sits at 2-1 in Sherif’s favor, with all three of their matches played on clay.

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That skepticism aside, the run is arriving at the perfect time, right as Badosa tries to climb out of the ranking hole her injuries dug over the past two years.

Paula Badosa Hopes to Use Her Clay-Court Form to Revive the 2026 Season

Back problems have shadowed Badosa for years now. She missed the entire 2025 North American hard-court swing, which meant losing the ranking points from her 2024 Washington title and her US Open quarterfinal run that same year. Those injury layoffs carried into 2026, where she lost in the second round of the Australian Open, unable to defend her semifinal run in Melbourne the year before.

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Early exits through the Sunshine Double and the clay season followed, and she missed the direct-entry cutoff for the French Open entirely, withdrawing from qualifying due to injury. Grass gave her a glimpse of form back, including a win over Coco Gauff in Berlin, but Wimbledon ended quickly too, a first-round loss to Emma Navarro.

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The clay swing through Bastad, Iasi, and now Hamburg has changed that picture fast. Badosa has climbed to a live ranking of No. 93, already enough to lock up direct entry into the US Open main draw, with a deep run in Hamburg putting a return to the Top 80 within reach.

Today’s 1:30 p.m. quarterfinal on Center Court decides how much further that run goes, with a Hamburg semifinal spot and another step up the rankings on the line against the same opponent who beat her four days ago.