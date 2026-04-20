Paula Badosa Gets Honest on Form Struggles as She Eyes Madrid Open Return

The Mutua Madrid Open’s crowd carries Paula Badosa on its shoulders, and the Spanish tennis player is relying on it more than ever.

Badosa comes to her home tournament, taking place from April 20 to May 3, after a difficult week behind her. At Stuttgart, in the R32, it looked like she would head to the next round after winning the first set 6-2 against Eva Lys. The German registered an epic comeback as she won the next two sets 7-5, 6-4. It is a trend that has characterized her 2026 season to date, where she has managed only nine wins.

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These figures tell a story of a player who is struggling to make a comeback on the court. And yet Badosa refuses to frame it as anything other than progress.

“Emotionally, these have been tough matches. The level is getting better and better, but the matches aren’t going my way. That’s why I have mixed feelings. Although I like to see the positive side, which is that I feel good in terms of injuries,” she said before Madrid.

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That caveat of injury is noteworthy. The second half of 2025 was spent by Badosa treating a torn labrum, which severely restricted her season to very little competitive tennis. Additionally, the stress fracture in her spine has become a part of her life. Physical health, not merely functional fitness, is another thing she has not long been accustomed to considering. Being able to play 12 tournaments without her body failing her is, in itself, a kind of progress that she is opting to acknowledge.

“Having consistent playing time is very positive because it’s something I hadn’t felt before. I’m someone who tries to focus on the positive, and that’s the best thing of all,” she said. “Now, the next step is to better manage tense moments, know how to close out games, and control my thoughts; that’s what I still need to work on for the next step. I’ve experienced this in the past, and I know how to find a solution, even though it’s difficult now. Every day I’m adding that 1 percent of my best form to it.”

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In Madrid, she would like to put it all together, despite knowing the timing may not be perfect. She comes as a wildcard, but the reception she receives at the Caja Mágica is the sort of promotion that no other part of the calendar can match.

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“This tournament means a lot to me. I enjoy participating and playing here with all the people who support me. It’s a difficult time for me, and having the support of the fans will be important. I hope I can give my best performance, although I know it will be difficult. Having the support of the home crowd gives you an extra boost,” she concluded.

As a player with a comeback on her hands, the extra push can be just what she requires. Fortunately, she is not coming to Madrid alone.

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Aryna Sabalenka brings lightness to Paula Badosa’s Madrid build-up

It was a different story on the practice courts at the Caja Mágica on Sunday than the one the results have been telling.

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Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 1 and three-time champion at Madrid, arrived in her typical confident fashion. It is the start of her clay-court season here after withdrawing from Stuttgart to manage her workload, having posted a 23–1 record and won three titles in four events in 2026. As she stood courtside and watched Paula Badosa go through her practice session, she felt it was time to comment on the action.

“Here you can see Paulita training… come on, move your legs, girl!” Sabalenka called out, laughing. “Accelerate more, what is that… vamos, vamos!”

Sabalenka and Badosa represent one of the most genuine friendships in tennis. They have had TikTok dances, doubles teams, and on-court jokes for almost two years. They entered Brisbane and partnered to open 2026 together, where they won their first doubles match. Sabalenka has even spoken sincerely about the struggles her friend has faced with injury.

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“She is a fighter. It’s tough to see her suffer,” the Belarusian said earlier in the year.

The former world No. 2 is scheduled to play Julia Grabher in the R128 on Monday, while her best friend is waiting in the second round to face either Lois Boisson or Peyton Stearns.