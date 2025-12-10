Paula Badosa Hires 17-Year-Old Trainer in Unconventional Move Toward 2026 Comeback

Paula Badosa, once ranked world number two, has fallen to number 25 after a year of recurring injuries. At the China Open, she beat Antonia Ruzic but retired against Karolina Muchova in the next round. She later shared her end-of-season message on X, noting frequent physical issues. As the new season nears, Paula Badosa brings on a 17-year-old trainer in a bold, unconventional move for her comeback

Paula Badosa has recently been training with Italian junior talent Jacopo Vasami, currently ranked 415 in the rankings. Their sessions have drawn attention because Vasami is currently dating Badosa’s sister, creating a unique family connection on the practice court.

Vasami is considered one of Italy’s rising prospects. He is known for his aggressive baseline style and disciplined work ethic. Working with an established WTA player offers him rare insight into top-level preparation.

For Badosa, these practices bring fresh energy. Training with a young player helps her rebuild intensity as she prepares for the upcoming season. After a year marked by injuries, she is using every opportunity to regain confidence and rhythm.

Two months earlier, in September, Paula Badosa’s sister Jana, was seen enjoying a soccer match with Vasami. The pair attended the Derby della Capitale in Rome, a major clash between Lazio and Roma.

Vasami posted photos from the game on social media. Roma won the match 1-0, and the 17-year-old again shared an image of himself with Jana as they enjoyed the atmosphere of the famous derby.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa continues to focus on rebuilding her career. She has struggled with injuries over recent seasons but is committed to returning to full strength. Working alongside Vasami gives her a competitive push and a positive environment.

Her public appearances also signal her improving condition. She recently attended the “Grace F1 2025 Swansong” in Abu Dhabi. At Yas Marina, Badosa embraced the glamorous setting and shared striking photographs of the marina and luxury yachts.

The images showed a relaxed and confident Badosa, who has already made progress after recovering from a serious back injury in 2024. She appeared to enjoy a well-earned break from the demanding tour schedule.

As the new season approaches, her comeback feels increasingly certain. She is not only rebuilding physically but also recovering emotionally, marking an important step in her return to the sport.

How Paula Badosa concentrates on rebuilding her life after personal turmoil

Paula Badosa has faced major personal changes this year. She went through another breakup with Stefanos Tsitsipas, marking their second split. The separation happened over the summer, adding to an already difficult season for her.

In mid-November, she chose to speak openly to her fans. She shared an honest message on Instagram about her emotional state. Along with a simple selfie, she reflected on how deeply life can affect a person.

She wrote that life can knock someone down so hard that getting up feels impossible. She said that “moments when the soul breaks in silence” can make doubt heavier than hope.

At the same time, she shared that these empty moments can also start a journey back to yourself. According to her, healing is not about ignoring pain. Instead, it is about “looking at yourself with compassion, acknowledging your wounds, and understanding that everything you went through was a necessary part of the journey.”

She added that real peace does not come from possessions or relationships. For her, peace comes from being able to “breathe calmly with yourself.” Now, Badosa is preparing to return to the court with fresh energy.

Fans now hope she will come back stronger than before. They also wonder if she can regain the level that took her to the Australian Open semifinals last year.

Her story shows a player rebuilding herself step by step. And the new season will reveal how far that strength can take her.