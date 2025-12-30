Paula Badosa Makes Feelings Clear on Comeback After Being Out of Courts Amid Injury

After a challenging season defined by recurring injuries, Paula Badosa’s return to peak form reached a major milestone with her run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2025. But in September, she made the difficult decision to step away from competition to fully address her back issues, committing to a complete recovery with the goal of returning stronger than ever. Now back on court in Adelaide, the 28-year-old made her feelings clear about her comeback after spending months sidelined by injury.

In an interview with AE World, Badosa reflected on her return, the lessons learned during her time away, and the expectations she carries into this new chapter. “I’m excited to compete again, feeling confident and ready to give my 100% again,” she said.

She also emphasized her priorities moving forward, adding, “My main goal is consistency: staying healthy, competing at the highest level and enjoying the process. Of course, I also want to fight for important tournaments; that’s always a goal. Off the track, I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and enjoy the road.”

At the China Open, Paula Badosa showed encouraging signs, winning her opening match against Croatia’s Antonia Ružić. For a moment, it felt like she was finally enjoying being back on court after a long battle with injuries. However, that momentum didn’t last.

In the next round against Karolina Muchova, Badosa began to struggle physically. After falling behind 2-4 in the opening set, she called for a medical timeout due to pain in her left thigh and was ultimately forced to withdraw from the tournament. And those setbacks help explain why Badosa is now looking ahead with a long-term mindset.

She says she feels “stronger and more confident” heading toward 2026, crediting what she described as “the best preseason of my life.” Badosa has also learned how to mentally process difficult moments. “It’s been longer than usual, but I needed those extra weeks to recondition my body after the 2025 injuries.”

On top of it, her ability to bounce back is nothing new. In 2024, she was named WTA Comeback Player of the Year after returning from a stress fracture in her spine, a reminder of how resilient she has been throughout her career. Fans continue to believe in her comeback just as much as she believes in it herself.

Living and training in Dubai has played a key role in that balance. She says, “Dubai gives me the balance that no other city gives me. It allows me to fully focus on my work while also taking care of my recovery and wellbeing.”

And if that wasn’t enough, just last month Paula Badosa shared a heartfelt message on Instagram where she focused not only on recovering her body, but also on healing emotionally.

Paula Badosa begins a powerful rebuild

Paula Badosa has gone through major personal changes this year, including another breakup with former boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas over the summer. Just days ago, she opened up to her fans on Instagram with a message that revealed where she stands emotionally and how she’s trying to grow through everything she has endured.

Posting a simple selfie, Badosa reflected on how life can hit hard that getting back up feels impossible. She spoke about “moments when the soul breaks in silence,” explaining how doubt can outweigh hope during those times. Still, she noted that those empty moments can also mark the beginning of reconnecting with yourself.

She made it clear that healing isn’t about denying pain. Instead, it’s about, “looking at yourself with compassion, acknowledging your wounds, and understanding that everything you went through was a necessary part of the journey.” For her, true peace doesn’t come from possessions or relationships, but from being able to “breathe calmly with yourself.”

All of this self-reflection connects directly to her current focus. As she searches for the right treatment for her back and works to avoid further setbacks, Paula Badosa’s top priority remains healing, both physically and emotionally, as she continues to rebuild her career and herself.