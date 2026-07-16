Paula Badosa Shares Brutal Truth About Wanting Her Child to Play Tennis

“I have always said that I would like to be a mother,” Paula Badosa had said back in 2024. She is intrigued by the motherhood aspect and has previously admitted that she wants to experience being a parent. But the Spaniard is only concerned about her playing career at the moment, and it doesn’t appear that she will be shifting her focus anytime soon. However, one thing that Badosa is clear about is that she wouldn’t want her child to enter the tennis world.

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“I’ve thought about it many times. I don’t know,” she said after her Iasi Open first round win, via Punto de Break. “It is a very hard road. I’ve gone through very difficult times to get where I am, and all that leaves many sequels. I think I would answer yes, because it has made me a very strong woman and capable of fighting for everything. But if I had a daughter, I wouldn’t make her play tennis, but I wouldn’t. Maybe I would put myself through all this again, but not a daughter.”

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It’s not a surprise that Badosa doesn’t want her child to become a pro in tennis and suffer similar injuries to her. Having turned pro back in 2015, the veteran’s last two years on the tour have arguably been her toughest. Despite starting the 2025 season on a high by reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, things soon went on a downward spiral for Badosa. Not only was she not able to bring in good results in the tournaments that followed, but she also tore the labrum in her right hip, which caused chronic pain.

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 28: Paula Badosa of Spain reacts in the Women s Singles Round of 32 match against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on day 7 of the 2025 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 28, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111593744969

A psoas muscle tear only made things worse for Badosa as she suffered a series of early exits from tournaments. She wasn’t able to participate in the US Open due to injury and brought her season to a premature end after retiring from her second-round clash against Karolina Muchova at the China Open. While the Spaniard still managed to finish the season with a year-end ranking of No. 25, she would suffer a freefall in 2026.

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She still wasn’t at her best fitness-wise, and this reflected in her results. Badosa continued to exit early in almost all the tournaments that she played. Her first notable result of the season came just last month when she reached the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open before being defeated by Linda Noskova. Her ranking had already gone down to No. 141 when she suffered a first-round defeat to Emma Navarro at Wimbledon.

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But it is safe to say that Badosa has picked up her form since that match. She recently ended her 2-year wait for a WTA title at the Bastad Nordea Open.

Paula Badosa ends rough patch with title triumph in Sweden

Badosa clinched the first title of her season with a brilliant campaign at the WTA 125 event held in Bastad. She didn’t even drop a set in the five matches that she played and recorded a remarkable 7-5, 7-5 victory over Simona Waltert in the final.

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This was the first time that Badosa had won a title on the tour since the 2024 Citi Open. She is well aware of the importance of this triumph and highlighted why it means so much to her, even though it was only a 125 event.

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“Lifting a trophy again… Honestly, even if it was a 125 for me, it was very, very important. Perhaps more than other trophies that I have been able to win because of the meaning it has and the dynamics it carried. For me, it was very important to feel like a winner again, to compete again five days in a row, and for my body to respond, to be competitive again,” she further said in the press conference.

This triumph was crucial for Badosa as it saw her ranking rise to No. 115. She is competing at the Iasi Open in Romania and defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. The 28-year-old will now be taking on Alevtina Ibragimova in the second round.

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The tournament is incredibly important for Badosa as a run to the final could see her enter the top 100 on the rankings once again. This will allow her to enter the main draw at the US Open, whose official entry list closes roughly six weeks before the tournament begins.