Paula Badosa Takes Drastic Step to Rediscover Form After Indian Wells Loss

Paula Badosa, 28 and currently ranked No. 106, endured another setback at the Indian Wells Open, falling 6–4, 6–2 to Yulia Putintseva in a surprise first-round defeat. The loss extended her difficult run in the California desert. However, determined to reignite momentum, she has now made a bold pivot toward a WTA 125 event to rebuild confidence and rhythm.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Badosa received a wild card from organizers of a WTA 125 tournament in Austin, Texas. The invitation allowed her to enter the draw even though she was not originally registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This level of competition is unusual for Badosa. For most of her career, she has regularly played in bigger tournaments such as WTA 500 and WTA 1000 events, with only occasional appearances in WTA 250 competitions.

Now, due to her current situation, she is returning to her roots. The move reflects her determination to rebuild confidence and regain her competitive rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 04: Paula Badosa ESP hits an overhead during the BNP Paribas Open on March 4, 2026 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 04 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260304006

In fact, Badosa had not played an event below the WTA Tour level since February 2020. At that time, she competed in a $25,000 ITF tournament in Launceston, Australia, while ranked No. 92 in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, she was just starting her rise in professional tennis. Over the next few years, she climbed steadily and eventually reached as high as world No. 2.

Her progress was interrupted by a long injury layoff in 2024. A serious back injury forced her to step away from competition and pushed her ranking outside the Top 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that setback, she produced a strong comeback during the following summer. Several tournaments offered her wild cards, and she used those chances to rebuild momentum, returning to the Top 10 and even reaching the semifinals of the AO in 2025.

Still, the Spaniard continues to manage a chronic injury that limits how often she can compete. For that reason, she has chosen the Austin WTA 125 event as a chance to regain rhythm, chase an important win, and collect valuable ranking points while staying positive about her fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paula Badosa opens up about ongoing injury struggles and recovery

Paula Badosa has been dealing with injury struggles for several years. Despite the setbacks, she refuses to let her physical problems define her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spaniard has battled a serious back injury along with other health concerns. At one point in 2024, the pain and uncertainty even pushed her to consider retirement from professional tennis.

Still, Badosa has shown remarkable resilience. She continues to compete on the WTA Tour and remains a dangerous opponent whenever she steps on court.

Her journey has not been easy. Injuries have forced her to withdraw from several tournaments she would rather have played, like the recent withdrawal from the Dubai Open, but she continues to fight through the challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking before her first-round defeat to Yulia Putintseva at the BNP Paribas Open, Badosa remained positive about her condition.

In an interview with Tennishead, she explained the situation. “Well, after Dubai, I had an injury there.”

She then described the long-term nature of the issue. “I’ve been struggling with a similar injury for a long time ago, and I had to check it. I did some, honestly, quite a few injections to be ready and as soon as possible. I’m feeling good now. I’ve already been pushing my body, and it’s responding pretty well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the improvements, she admitted the situation is mentally challenging. “So, I’m happy now, and I’m practising now on court, and it’s fine, but it’s never easy to go through it because it’s something that’s always around, so especially mentally.”

Next, Badosa will compete at a WTA 125 event in Austin. With strong players like Beatriz Haddad Maia and Katie Boulter possibly in the draw, the challenge will be tough as she looks to rebuild momentum before the Miami Open.