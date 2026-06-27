‘People Are Comparing Him to Serena (Williams)’: Ex-Pro Shuts Down Brutal Novak Djokovic Comparison at Wimbledon

While they may be past their prime, both Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are still very much in the spotlight heading into Wimbledon. The two will once again be in action on the iconic grass courts of London, but this time, neither of them is being considered the favorite to win the singles title. Many believe that they both have a very low chance of even reaching the later stages. However, former ATP pro Greg Rusedski isn’t a big fan of this comparison.

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“He’s (Djokovic) my second pick for the title,” he said on Off Court With Greg Rusedski. “And, you know, we compare him to Serena, but I can’t compare him to Serena because he’s been playing all year, and he’s still a full-time professional.”

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This statement comes just a few days after Rusedski had expressed serious doubts over Serena’s singles return at Wimbledon. He is unsure if the 44-year-old is well-prepared to play singles matches once again.

“At 44 years of age its much more difficult. You have to win seven matches in two weeks. She doesn’t even have a warm-up tournament. Doubles, to be quite frank, is not a singles warm-up; it’s totally different,” he had said on his podcast.

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Rusedski’s doubts are justified as Serena hasn’t competed in a singles draw ever since making her return earlier this month. She has only been active in doubles and has only had singles practice with her team and some other players. In comparison, Djokovic has been fairly more active when it comes to singles.

Though the Serb has had his fair share of physical problems this season, he is still among the top 10 on the rankings. Djokovic had also appeared to be in good touch at the French Open, defeating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Valentin Royer in the first two matches, respectively. However, he then faced a dramatic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 defeat to Joao Fonseca in the third round.

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One reason Rusedski is backing Djokovic to perform at Wimbledon is his incredible Grand Slam record. He has won the coveted SW19 title on seven occasions and holds a sensational 102-13 win-loss record, winning approximately 90.18% of his matches. The 39-year-old is also just the second player, after Roger Federer, to have recorded 100 or more victories in the tournament in the Open Era.

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Additionally, Djokovic has made 10 appearances in the Wimbledon final, with the last one coming in the 2024 edition, where he was defeated in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz.

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With the Spaniard not playing the SW19 this season due to a wrist injury, Rusedski feels that Djokovic has got quite a good chance to finally end the wait for his record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

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“Let’s not forget, he beat Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open. Nobody thought he was gonna win that match. And then against Alcaraz, he got off to a brilliant start in the finals, but then Alcaraz just put the accelerator on. He’s only gotta be one of the big two. With Alcaraz being out, Djokovic has got to think, this is my best chance to win number 25,” he further said.

While defending champion Jannik Sinner is being considered as the player to beat, he is an opponent that Djokovic had defeated at the Australian Open earlier this year. Though Sinner narrowly leads the H2H record by 6-5, Djokovic will back himself to deliver if he comes up against the World No. 1 at Wimbledon.