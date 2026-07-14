Philippines President Honors Alexandra Eala With Grand Gesture Following Wimbledon Heroics

Despite getting eliminated in the fourth round by Jasmine Paolini, Alexandra Eala had a remarkable campaign at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old became the first player from the Philippines to reach the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam singles event, marking a historic milestone for Philippine tennis. Her run drew recognition from Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following the tournament.

“You’ve brought such pride to the Philippines, to the Filipinos,” he said during a homecoming reception organized for Eala in Malacanang. “Not only because of your success, but the grace with which you handle that success. Because the way you play and the way you comfort yourself make us proud. Because you show the greatest qualities of Filipinos. You remind us why we are a great race.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcos then presented Eala with a Presidential Citation, recognizing her as the first Filipina to achieve monumental success on the professional tennis circuit. The citation also hailed Eala for her exceptional talent, perseverance, unwavering determination, and for inspiring the younger generation of athletes in the country.

The 21-year-old pro then thanked the President for the Citation and for recognizing her achievements that she has accomplished after years of hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel very seen. Hearing that come from you, I feel like all the hard work that I’ve done is seen. All the hours that aren’t on TV are seen, validated, and appreciated. I promise that I will continue to represent the Philippines in the best way that I possibly can,” she said.

Eala’s success at Wimbledon has seen her rise to a career-high ranking of No. 28. She had quite a strong grass-court season as a whole, and it was here that she won her first title of the season. The youngster began the swing on a high note by triumphing at the Birmingham Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

She only dropped a single set on her way to the final, where she met Nikola Bartunkova. The Filipino overcame the tough challenge in the final match and recorded a hard-fought 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory. Though she then suffered an early second-round exit against Iva Jovic at the HSBC Championships, the Berlin Open would prove to be a completely different story.

It was here that she reached the semifinals by racking up victories over Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina. She would get eliminated by eventual champion Linda Noskova before going down in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open against Elise Mertens. But she made sure to end the grass swing on a high note with Wimbledon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eala’s success on the tour had created such a buzz in the Philippines that her fans assembled in numbers to show support ahead of her clash against Paolini.

Alexandra Eala sparked fan frenzy in the Philippines during Wimbledon

Fans filled the Philsports Arena in Pasig City to watch the match between Eala and Paolini. The venue has an estimated capacity of 10,000, and the entry for the event was free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the indoor arena is generally used for sports such as basketball or volleyball, the Philippine Sports Commission recognized the importance of the match and opened its doors. The venue was filled to the brim as Filipinos cheered hard for Eala.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it ultimately wasn’t the result that they would have expected, they can still be proud of Eala for putting in a brilliant effort against Paolini. The match went down to the deciding set, but the Italian eventually triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Regardless of the defeat, it is safe to say that Eala gained a ton of fans with her campaign at Wimbledon. Filipino crowds have also increased drastically at tennis events ever since her arrival. It remains to be seen if she will be able to replicate her grass-court success at the upcoming hard swing.