PICTURES: Alexander Zverev’s Daughter Mayla Steals Spotlight With First Public Appearance in Acapulco

Australian Open – Melbourne Alexander Zverev GER during his quarter final round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 27, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Australian Open – Melbourne Alexander Zverev GER during his quarter final round match at the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, AUSTRALIA, on January 27, 2026. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

There was a different kind of spotlight around Alexander Zverev in Acapulco this week. Not because of a thunderous backhand or a late-night thriller, but because of a tiny hand he held while walking into the tournament venue.

The German star’s four-year-old daughter, Mayla, made a rare public appearance alongside him at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, instantly melting hearts. Zverev has been in Mexico for over a week, preparing for his third event of the season after opening the year at the United Cup. Playing his first tournament since a gripping Australian Open semifinal loss to Carlos Alcaraz, the three-time major finalist looked sharp on court Tuesday night. But off it, the focus shifted to fatherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to keep her away from the spotlight. I want her to be a normal child, growing up with a normal life,” Zverev said. “I try to keep her out of social media, all the Instagrammie stuff. It’s nice that she comes more and more.”

Who is Alexander Zverev’s daughter, Mayla? Well, Mayla was born in March 2021 to Zverev and his former partner Brenda Patea. The news of Patea’s pregnancy in October 2020 surprised much of the tennis world. At the time, she publicly confirmed, “I’m 20 weeks pregnant, and I am expecting a child from Alex.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mayla was born, Zverev was ranked World No. 3, balancing elite-level tennis with a life-changing personal milestone. Despite no longer being together, he made his stance clear early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abierto Mexicano de Tenis (@abiertomexicanodetenis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Even though Brenda and I are no longer together, we have a good relationship, and I will live up to my responsibility as a father. Together we will take care of the little person that is about to grow,” he said. While Patea occasionally shares moments from her life as a mother, Alexander Zverev has largely kept Mayla out of the public eye, making her appearance in Acapulco all the more special.

Over the years, Zverev has spoken candidly about how becoming a father reshaped him. He once described it as one of the “most important things” in his life, something he genuinely looked forward to. As time passed, that emotional shift began reflecting in his professional approach too. Following a match at the National Bank Open in 2025, Zverev admitted that responsibility now defines him in a different way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One is about taking responsibility of who you are as a person. Number one thing, I’ve said it before, but I’m a father now, so I want to be a good example there.” He has also acknowledged working on his on-court temperament. “Becoming a father has changed me; I want to set a good example and be remembered for my tennis and the good things I do off the court, such as with my Foundation, not for my outbursts of anger.” Alexander Zverev has often cited Roger Federer as someone he admires in this regard—a champion who balanced greatness with grace.

Initially, reports suggested tensions following their split. However, Zverev and Patea now follow a co-parenting arrangement, sharing responsibilities for Mayla’s upbringing. Over time, the dynamic appears to have settled into a structured understanding focused on their daughter’s well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has fatherhood changed his tennis career? By his own admission, yes. Zverev has repeatedly stressed that his priorities now stretch beyond trophies. While he still chases his first Grand Slam title, he wants his legacy to reflect more than just match wins.

As he continues his campaign in Acapulco, the images of him sharing quiet moments with Mayla offer a reminder – behind the powerful serves and five-set battles is a father determined to be present. And in Mexico this week, that role seemed to matter just as much as any result on the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

What did Alexander Zverev say after his incredible start at the Mexican Open?

After a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2026 Australian Open semi-final, Alexander Zverev arrived in Acapulco with a point to prove. And on Tuesday night, the German star wasted no time in sending a statement. Making his first competitive appearance since Melbourne, Zverev produced a clinical performance to dispatch Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4 at the ATP 500 event.

But beyond the scoreline, it was his post-match remarks that truly underlined the shift in mindset driving his 2026 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite falling short against Alcaraz at the Australian Open, Zverev insisted he left Melbourne optimistic. “I still feel like Australia in a way was a success,” he said ahead of his Acapulco campaign. “I feel like my game was working, and the plan that we had for this year seems to be working. I’m happy about that.”

For a player long known for grinding down opponents with relentless baseline consistency and superior fitness, that statement signals evolution. Zverev believes the tweaks made during the off-season are already bearing fruit. The world No. 4 revealed that he is consciously stepping out of his comfort zone this year.

And if his Mexican Open opener is anything to go by, the aggressive blueprint is already delivering results. Facing the tricky Moutet – who was chasing his 100th tour-level win – Zverev was locked in from the first ball. According to Infosys ATP Stats, he did not face a single break point and posted identical 79% figures for both first serves in and first-serve points won.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Corentin can be a tricky opponent, especially if you haven’t played matches in a while, like myself,” Zverev said. “So definitely happy with the performance, and looking forward to what’s ahead.”

The victory was more than just a routine first-round win. It marked his 15th career win in Acapulco, tying him with Rafael Nadal (15-2) for the most wins at the event since it switched to hard courts in 2014. He also surpassed David Ferrer for the second-most ATP 500 wins since the series began in 2009. Zverev now owns 117 ATP 500 victories (117-49), trailing only Nadal’s 121 (121-19).

Alexander Zverev will now face Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the R16. Do you think he can keep his winning run going and bring a smile to his daughter’s face once again?