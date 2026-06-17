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PICTURES: Casper Ruud Says ‘I Do’ to Wife Maria With Daughter by Their Side in Lavish Mallorca Wedding

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 17, 2026 | 8:52 AM EDT

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PICTURES: Casper Ruud Says ‘I Do’ to Wife Maria With Daughter by Their Side in Lavish Mallorca Wedding

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Prem Mehta

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Jun 17, 2026 | 8:52 AM EDT

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While much of the tennis world was preparing for the grass-court swing last week, Casper Ruud was in Mallorca for a very different occasion. The world No. 6 spent the long weekend of June 11-14 at the Grand Hotel Son Net, celebrating his marriage to Maria Galligani alongside family and close friends. Among the guests was a particularly special attendee: the couple’s daughter, born on January 30, 2026, making her not only the youngest guest at the wedding but also the most important one.

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Ruud and Galligani had been preparing for the Mallorca celebration, which lasted an entire weekend and featured a welcome dinner, a golf tournament, yoga sessions, hiking, and a tennis-inspired garden party that ran well into the night.

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The couple’s story dates back to the suburbs of Oslo, where Ruud and Galligani lived near each other but never quite had the chance to properly meet. It was not until March 2018 that Ruud’s best friend and fellow tennis player, Joachim Bjerke, introduced them at a nightclub in Oslo. They met on a tennis court a few months later and began dating in September, on the same island where they would eventually tie the knot seven years later.

Ruud proposed to Galligani in the Maldives in November 2024 during a beach holiday, following a game of backgammon that Ruud won.

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“I was tired of losing and went down to the water to watch the sunset. After a while, Casper joined me, gave me a hug, and said he had something that he thought would cheer me up,” Maria recalled. He got down on one knee.

Oslo event planners Off Piste were behind the entire wedding, which took place against a mountain backdrop adorned with palm trees and floral arrangements. Ruud wore a specially made black tuxedo for the ceremony before changing into a white one for the dinner. Designed by her friend and Norwegian designer Ove Harder Finseth, Maria’s strapless gown was paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewelry by Ole Lynggaard.

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After the vows, the couple walked back down the aisle to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. “After we had both said ‘I do,’ the atmosphere became playful and celebratory,” the couple shared, via Vogue.

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The reception featured heartfelt toasts and a night of dancing, with Ruud himself taking to the DJ decks at one point, standing on stage with his arms wide open before a room full of guests.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

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Somin Bhattacharjee

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