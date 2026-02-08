PICTURES: Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and WTA Elite Turn Heads at Qatar Open Players’ Party

The 2026 Qatar Open runs from February 8–14 at Doha’s International Tennis and Squash Complex, with Amanda Anisimova returning to defend her crown. But before the on-court battles begin, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and the WTA’s elite stole the spotlight, dazzling at the players’ party as the season’s first WTA 1000 set the stage.

Ahead of the main draw, several top players attended the Qatar Open players’ party in Doha. The event brought together some of the biggest names on the WTA Tour.

Coco Gauff turned heads in a red dress. She carried a black nappa leather pocket shoulder bag from Miu Miu. The former World No. 2 has worked with the Italian fashion brand on multiple projects in 2025.

Gauff completed her look with golden heels and minimal jewelry. She styled her hair in a neat updo. A sleek watch added the finishing touch to her outfit.

Defending champion Amanda Anisimova chose a bold black-and-white combination. She wore a solid black double-breasted blazer with a white mini skirt. Her hair was left down for a simple and elegant look.

Elena Rybakina arrived fresh from her Australian Open triumph. She opted for a long-sleeved black shirt with high-waisted bootcut jeans. White sneakers gave her outfit a relaxed feel.

Three-time champion Iga Swiatek wore a sleeveless black dress. She paired it with stylish jewelry and a sleek watch. Zheng Qinwen selected a cut-out embellished black dress and carried a small tweed Christian Dior crossbody bag.

Zeynep Sönmez kept her style simple with a V-neck top and minimal accessories. Jasmine Paolini was seen in a black-and-white outfit with a white bag. Elina Svitolina wore a black top, jeans, and a white jacket.

Victoria Mboko attended in a full white gown. Mirra Andreeva chose a minimal look with jeans and an off-white jacket.

And with the fashion night over, the WTA stars now shift their focus as the tournament begins tomorrow.

Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova begin the 2026 Qatar Open from round two

Seven of the Top 10 players in the WTA Rankings are competing this week at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha.

Coco Gauff is the fourth seed and has received a first-round bye. She will begin her campaign in the second round against either McCartney Kessler or Elsa Jacquemot.

Gauff has enjoyed success in Doha before. She reached the quarterfinals of this WTA 1000 event in both 2022 and 2023.

The former World No. 2 will also compete in doubles. She has teamed up with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko for the tournament.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Amanda Anisimova will start her title defense from the second round. The third seed will face either Solana Sierra or Karolina Pliskova.

Iga Swiatek enters the event as the top seed. This comes after World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka withdrew, citing a change in her schedule.

Along with Sabalenka, several big names have withdrawn even before the tournament began. In the 24th edition of this iconic event, the field has seen multiple late changes.

Along with Naomi Osaka (14) and Marta Kostyuk (23), three Americans have pulled out: Jessica Pegula (6), Madison Keys (15), and Iva Jovic (20).

Elsewhere, Qinwen Zheng returns to action for her first professional match since September 2025. Turkish player Zeynep Sönmez has received a wildcard into the main draw.

With matches set to begin tomorrow, the competition looks wide open. Who do you think will lift the trophy this year? Share your pick below!