PICTURES: Venus Williams Celebrates Wedding With Andrea Pretti as Serena Williams & Others Join In

The Williams sisters have always stood shoulder to shoulder, from their 2016 Wimbledon doubles triumph to commanding fashion’s biggest stage at Vogue World Paris 2024. Off the court, the bond remains just as powerful. Though Serena Williams is now retired, she delivered an unforgettable ace in real life, sharing the most cherished moments from Venus Williams’ wedding and celebrating her sister’s biggest day with pride.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Serena shared an emotional tribute to her sister, Venus Williams, after Venus married actor Andrea Preti. The post appeared on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 23, and quickly drew attention for its heartfelt tone.

“My sister’s keeper,” Serena, 44, wrote at the start of her caption. “Venus, where do I even begin?” She reflected on their lifelong journey together, both on and off the tennis court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena spoke about watching Venus lead with “grace, strength, and a heart bigger than any trophy.” She recalled how their careers grew from “backyard courts” to “the biggest stages in the world,” always side by side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The moment that moved Serena most was seeing Venus enter married life. “Watching you step into this next chapter surrounded by love felt like watching the sun rise…steady, powerful, and full of promise,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena described Venus as far more than a sister. “You’ve been my built-in best friend, my protector, my teacher, and my reminder to always walk in purpose.” She emphasized how meaningful it was to see Venus truly happy.

“Seeing you this happy, this loved, this radiant… it means everything to me,” Serena added. She closed with a message celebrating commitment and pride in her sister, saying she would always stand by Venus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At the wedding, Serena wore a white strapless mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline. The look included a flowing cape, detached lace sleeves, pearl jewelry, pointed-toe heels, blonde waves, and a red manicure.

While wearing white is often reserved for the bride, Venus chose to dress family members the same way. Venus, 45, had Serena, sisters Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, niece Justus, and their mother, Oracene, all wear white.

The couple was first married on September 18 in Ischia, Italy. “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” Venus explained. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork, because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The second ceremony took place in Palm Beach and honored Venus’s Florida roots. Planned by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events, the celebrations lasted six days. “They always say weddings go so fast, and they do,” Venus said. Serena even gifted the couple a yacht experience. “We were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

And the excitement had been building for a long time, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion involved in planning the wedding for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serena revealed her involvement in planning Venus’s wedding journey

In the months before the wedding, Serena spoke openly about her role in the preparations. She shared these details with PEOPLE during the launch of her and Venus’s podcast, Stockton Street, in September 2025. Serena said she was busy with “so much planning” ahead of her older sister’s big day.

Serena explained that Venus often turned to her for help. She noted that people see her as someone who can “get things done.” That reputation followed her straight into wedding planning mode.

She recalled one planning call that stood out. Venus wanted her opinion on “literally 14 hairstyles.” Serena said Venus sent all the options over for review.

ADVERTISEMENT

True to form, Serena moved fast. “So she sent me her options and within 30 minutes I had them not only done, but in a PDF file what hairstyle looked best on everyone.” The task was handled with precision and speed.

Serena embraced her role fully. “I’m the person that arranges things, I’m like the planner. I plan everything like the event. I’m the person that gets things done,” she said, clearly owning her position behind the scenes.

After a Friday courthouse ceremony, Williams described the moment as “beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting” and also “just a dream.” A day later, she exchanged vows wearing a Georges Hobeika gown. The sheer white mermaid-style dress featured intricate beading, a plunging sweetheart neckline, and delicate straps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Venus also credited Andrea Preti for her on-court motivation. “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” she told Rennae Stubbs. Now officially married, the couple begins their next chapter together.

Congratulations to them both once again!