PICTURES: Venus Williams Finally Reveals Engagement Photos With Fiance Andrea Preti

Venus Williams sparked widespread excitement this summer, not only with her much-anticipated return to the Hologic WTA Tour, but also with news of a major personal milestone. After being linked to Italian actor and former model Andrea Preti since last year, the former world No. 1 confirmed in July, following her first match in over a year, that they were engaged. Now, fans are finally seeing the tender aftermath, as Venus Williams reveals her engagement pictures with fiancé Andrea Preti.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, the public finally got its first glimpse of the moments that followed Venus Williams’ engagement. She shared a set of photos showing the couple looking cozy together at a scenic tropical spot, with her senior dog Harry joining them.

Venus also revealed that she has actually been a fiancée for nearly a year. Her caption was simple: “Engaged 1/31/25.” Andrea Preti added a lighthearted comment under the post, writing, “18 years old kid !! He is the real BOSS !! HARRY ❤️❤️❤️”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus Williams, 45, confirmed that Andrea, 37, proposed to her on January 31, 2025. The news of their engagement had circulated months earlier, but she had waited for the right moment to make it official. The newly released photos now give fans that long-anticipated confirmation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The pictures look like they belong in a fashion magazine. They show Venus and Andrea in a lush, garden-like setting. The couple appears relaxed, affectionate, and deeply in love. Every frame radiates warmth and intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus chose a stunning white Prada dress for the shoot. The dress featured a halter-neck design and a fitted bodice that highlighted her elegant style. She avoided heavy jewellery and allowed her sparkling engagement ring to stand out. Her makeup was soft and fresh, and she wore her hair in a natural, open style.

Andrea Preti matched her charm with a bold fashion choice of his own. He wore a cheetah-print shirt paired with classic black trousers. His relaxed look fit perfectly with the tropical background and Venus’s graceful presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The most touching part of the shoot is the inclusion of Harry, Venus’s beloved dog. Harry is 18 years old and has been by Venus’s side for many years. His presence in the photos adds a personal, emotional touch to the announcement. It shows that the engagement celebrates not only Venus and Andrea but their whole little family.

Venus has always valued her privacy. She rarely reveals personal details unless she feels the moment is meaningful. These photos make it clear that she is entering a joyful new chapter. They also show how comfortable she feels sharing this part of her life with her fans.

Now that Venus has confirmed her engagement publicly, even fellow WTA players have begun sending warm wishes. Their messages reflect the admiration and joy the tennis community feels for the iconic champion as she steps into this new phase of her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coco Gauff shares a heartfelt reaction to Venus Williams’ engagement photos

Rumors about their engagement grew stronger earlier this year. Fans noticed Venus wearing different diamond rings during her public outings.

Even during the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., interviewer Rennae Stubbs asked her on court about being “an engaged woman.” Venus answered without hesitation. She said, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” and also shared that Preti had “never seen me play” before.

ADVERTISEMENT

And yesterday, after the photos went viral, players quickly reacted. Coco Gauff and Caroline Wozniacki were among the first to express their joy. Gauff dropped heart-eyed emojis, while Wozniacki added bright red hearts. Their sweet gestures showed just how loved Venus is on the tour.

With the big reveal now public, fans want to know when the wedding will happen. However, the couple has not shared any dates or plans yet. For now, their engagement remains the highlight.

Venus is also preparing for her tennis comeback in 2026. She has already committed to the ASB Classic in New Zealand, starting on Jan. 5. Her return has created even more excitement among fans.

Now that she has found happiness off the court, many wonder how it will influence her game. Could this joy lead the 45-year-old icon to a deeper run in tournaments next year?