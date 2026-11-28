Despite having a disappointing campaign at the WTA Finals, Coco Gauff still finished 2026 as the highest-ranked American on the circuit. She currently sits at the No. 4 spot with 6,163 points, just three points ahead of Jessica Pegula’s tally. This is now the fourth year in a row that Gauff is the year-end American No. 1 on the WTA rankings. According to Madison Keys, this was only made possible because the 22-year-old made major changes to two of the weakest areas of her game.

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Notably, the biggest talking points about Gauff’s game in recent years have been her serve and forehand. The American has committed an incredibly high number of double faults over the years, and her forehand has not been the best either. But Keys believes that Gauff changed and improved both areas of her game in 2026.

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“I’ve seen, especially on her serve. I’ve started to see some technical changes where it seems as though her take back is a little bit smoother, a little bit quicker, there’s less that can go wrong,” she said on Sky Sports. “If she can figure out that toss, especially when she’s nervous, her serve is only going to improve.”

Keys also feels that Gauff is now able to gain control of rallies through her forehand, which wasn’t the case before. According to her, she has made notable changes to her approach from the past and doesn’t get pressured by her opponent in long rallies anymore.

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“And then on the forehand, she’s starting to find a way when she’s in a bad position, find a way to get herself out of that situation and remake rallies to be what she wants them to be. In the past, it felt like she would get a little stuck and pinned into one corner and couldn’t find a way out of it, and then it was easier to attack. Now she’s reset that point and, getting back into a rally, she wants it to be,” she added.

The appointment of Gavin MacMillan as the biomechanics specialist is one of the reasons behind the improvement in Gauff’s serve. He joined the American’s team in 2025 and has had a major impact on her game. The number of double faults has decreased, and the two-time Grand Slam champion’s overall game has also improved.

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But even though she has gotten better at serving, Gauff was still the WTA player with the most double faults in 2026. This is now the third consecutive year that she has held the unwanted record.

Imago 261007 — BEIJING, Oct. 7, 2026 — Coco Gauff reacts during the women s singles fourth round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Elise Mertens of Belgium at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 7, 2026. SPCHINA-BEIJING-TENNIS-CHINA OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES CN JuxHuanzong PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The 22-year-old hit 373 double faults across the 65 matches she played during the season. This is 58 double faults fewer than she committed last year. Gauff also hit 205 aces in 2026, which is 17 more than the previous season. While the improvement is definitely there, Gauff would want to better her serve even further.

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Having played a key role in the USA’s recent victory over Hungary in the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs, Gauff will be representing her country again in early 2027. She has already confirmed her first tournament of the upcoming season, and this will be the third consecutive year that she will be playing for Team USA in the competition.

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Coco Gauff will begin her 2027 season with the United Cup

Gauff will be representing the USA alongside Ben Shelton at the upcoming United Cup. This will be the first time that the two will be playing together at the tournament. In the previous two editions, Gauff had teamed up with Taylor Fritz, who was the highest-ranked American male player in both 2024 and 2025.

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The duo went on to win the United Cup in 2025 and reached the semifinals earlier this year. They were knocked out by eventual champions Poland. Gauff has a superb record in the tournament, and her partnership with Shelton can be serious contenders for the title.

The United Cup is an event where Gauff has performed brilliantly over the years. She was named the MVP of the tournament in 2025 after remaining undefeated in the seven matches she played. Five of these were singles matches, while the other two were doubles clashes.

Gauff’s first-ever singles loss in the tournament came against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the 2026 edition. Despite the result, Team USA still went on to defeat Spain and advanced to the knockouts.

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Gauff then defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals before downing Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. But the victory didn’t prove to be enough, as Poland still emerged victorious over the USA. It remains to be seen whether the World No. 4 will manage to continue her sensational record at the United Cup in its upcoming edition.