“Play Tennis For Myself”- Dan Evans Clears Stance on Slamming Wimbledon After Wildcard Snub

Dan Evans, the former British No. 1, who will retire after Wimbledon, was denied a singles wildcard by the All England Club and forced into qualifying. Instead, it gave wildcards to young British players Felix Gill and Harry Wendelken. The decision drew significant criticism from across the tennis community, even prompting Evans to express his disappointment on social media, saying a main-draw invite would have been a “classy gesture” before his retirement. On Monday at Roehampton, having beaten Bolivia’s Juan Carlos Prado Angelo 7-6(2), 6-3 in the first round of qualifying, Evans revisited his earlier comments and clarified his stance about what that snub meant to him.

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“It’s neither here nor there if they gave me a wildcard. I love the tournament, but I am no more motivated to win matches here because I didn’t get the wildcard. A lot of people have run with that story. It’s untrue. I’m really happy that I ended up playing qualifying, to get a chance to come and play in this atmosphere,” Evans said.

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“I play tennis for myself, not to prove other people wrong, and I’ve done that throughout my career,” he added. The Wimbledon wildcard story had developed much more than what Evans had reported, and it wasn’t a story he wished to be a part of in his days as a pro.

He still has a good relationship with the tournament despite the controversy. Evans was granted a doubles wild card with Henry Searle, whom he started pairing with in January, and admitted as much.

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Imago Mandatory Credits: @danevo.official/Instagram

“They gave me one in doubles and I am appreciative of that. It’s nothing to do with the All England Club giving or not giving me a wildcard.” That disappointment in June was real and publicly stated. However, on Monday, the Brit clarified he was not there at Roehampton to make a statement.

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The emotional weight of qualifying, however, was something Evans didn’t hide. He said the experience of playing in front of a packed house at Roehampton took him aback.

“I was very nervous at the start and especially at the end. I made the decision to retire and I’m happy with that, but I’m not going to lie, in the matches on the grass, it’s been difficult to keep my mind on the job. I’m really happy and proud of how I’ve come through that,” he said.

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The nerves at Roehampton only increased the significance of his arrival at the tournament for a player who has reached the third round of Wimbledon three times, won two ATP Tour titles, and reached a career-high ranking of No.21.

Evans will next face 28th seed Tristan Schoolkate of Australia, who beat Britain’s Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3 in the first round. He needs to win two more qualifying matches to earn a place in the Wimbledon main draw for what would be the final singles appearance of his career.

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Evans’ qualifying run sets up a fitting farewell

The bigger story behind Evans’ qualifying bid is one that British tennis will be closely following. There was a feeling of the home side doing its bit on the first day of qualifying at Roehampton as Billy Harris, Oliver Tarvet, Paul Jubb, Max Basing, and Henry Searle all qualified for the second round.

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Reuters Tennis – Murray River Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Britain’s Dan Evans in action during his final singles match against Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Kelly Defina

The 36-year-old was the emotional centerpiece of that opening day, in front of a packed house, and carrying the burden of a retirement announcement, which has been the headline of every match he has played since he made it public. He won the 2015 Davis Cup with Great Britain and has represented his country in 28 Davis Cup ties. Whatever the All England Club’s thinking behind its decision about wildcards, the crowd at Roehampton on Monday made its feelings about Evans clear.

In 2024, he gave up the 500 ranking points he had earned at the Washington Open to partner Andy Murray at the Paris Olympics in Murray’s final professional match. He wanted to honor and support his long-time compatriot. But the sacrifice contributed significantly to his ranking, sliding to world No. 297. It was a gesture of loyalty to British tennis over his own interests. That was the best demonstration of what Evans has been throughout his career. He did not ask for credit then, and he is not asking for it now.