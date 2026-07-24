Pregnant WTA Star Shuts Down Retirement Talk With Major Decision on Father-Coach

Camila Giorgi is closing in on her due date, and she’s still on the practice court most days. She is treating her pregnancy as a training block rather than a pause. The Italian is preparing for a full comeback to the WTA Tour, and this week she revealed the biggest change behind it: her father won’t be the one coaching her back.

“My father will just be a grandfather, that’s all,” Giorgi said in an interview. She added that her husband would take over instead, someone who has coached mostly men rather than women.

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“Today, he’s the one who follows me the most, especially now that I’m pregnant,” she said. “Then we’ll plan dates, trips, and tournaments. One step at a time.”

That’s a real break from how Giorgi has operated her entire career. Her father, Sergio, coached her from the start, and her mother and two brothers traveled with her as a full family entourage until she stepped away from the tour in 2024.

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Her husband, Andreas Ignacio Pasutti, is Argentine, and the two married in Buenos Aires on February 26. His own playing career stayed mostly in lower-tier events, and his coaching background so far has been in developmental academies back in Argentina. This is a much thinner résumé than the one Sergio built over two decades in his daughter’s corner.

Spouses coaching spouses isn’t unheard of on tour, though it usually takes some adjusting. Madison Keys won the Australian Open last year with her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, running her team. Liudmila Samsonova just married her longtime coach and partner, Alessandro Dumitrache, a partnership that had already produced her first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

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Giorgi isn’t just rebuilding her coaching setup, either. She says she’s training seriously, roughly three hours a day, with a fitness trainer and a full medical team monitoring the pregnancy alongside her tennis work. “I don’t like acting on instinct,” she said. “I want everything done with logic and a precise program.”

That kind of structure is new for her too, and it connects to something she’s wanted to clear up for a while now, lining up a comeback that was always on the cards.

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A Comeback Was Always on the Cards for Camila Giorgi

Giorgi’s exit from tennis in 2024 was as quiet as her return has been loud. She never made a formal announcement. Her name simply appeared on the ITIA’s list of retired players that May, and reporters pieced the rest together from there. Rumors followed about tax troubles in Italy, which Giorgi has always denied, insisting the break was planned rather than forced.

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“It was never a goodbye,” she said. “I’m just quite private and don’t share much about my life. I want to share my return with everyone who has continued to follow me and show me affection over the years. I took a break from this sport because I wanted to do other things in life.”

She has been posting practice clips throughout the pregnancy, and she’s said she’d like her return to happen at an Italian event, with smaller tournaments first before she’s back at full tour level. Rome in May would fit that timeline well, though she hasn’t named a specific event yet, saying only that she already has a plan in mind she doesn’t want to reveal too early.

None of that starts until she gets through the next milestone first. Giorgi is due to give birth in early September, and everything about her comeback, timeline included, waits on that.