Qinwen Zheng Faces Fiery Backlash for Towel Incident With Ball Kid at Miami Open: “So Disgusting”

Qinwen Zheng made it three straight against Sloane Stephens, sealing a crisp 6-3, 6-3 win at the Miami Open. She now advances to face Madison Keys in the third round. Yet, a bizarre towel incident overshadowed an otherwise commanding win, as fans turned their frustration toward the Chinese.

The incident happened in the second set. Zheng was leading 4-0 and serving at 15-all. Sloane Stephens managed to win the second game. After the game, Zheng asked for a towel. A nearby ball kid moved quickly to assist her.

However, confusion followed. The towels looked identical in color. The ball kid accidentally brought Stephens’ towel toward Zheng. Zheng hesitated to take it. She signaled “no” with her hand and stepped back. The ball kid did not notice immediately and kept approaching.

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Moments later, the ball kid realized the mistake. The towel was quickly changed. Zheng then accepted the correct towel and wiped her sweat before returning it.

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Play resumed without delay. Zheng remained composed and dominant on serve. She faced just one break point and won 84% of first-serve points despite a low first-serve percentage.

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She also broke Stephens four times, converting four of six chances. However, once the towel incident surfaced online, fans reacted strongly, directing criticism toward Zheng.

Fans criticize Zheng Qinwen for her behavior toward the ball kid

As soon as the clip went viral, several fans on the social media platform X criticized Zheng Qinwen. Many shared their opinions about her attitude toward the ball kid during the Miami Open.

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For years, ball kids have been a key part of tennis, with one of their main roles being to hand towels to players between points, helping keep the rhythm of play intact after long, draining rallies. But that routine changed in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Addressing this, one fan wrote, “Just another reason apart from hygiene issues, to stop ball kids being subjected to abuse from players & tennis hierarchy. Thought tennis stopped this abuse, after Covid.”

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Another commented, “She was like please don’t approach me with that towel 🤨🤨.” The posts quickly gathered thousands of likes and shares.

Interestingly, as per the health protocols established in 2020, players were required to collect their own towels from racks behind the baseline. The change aimed to reduce contact and improve sanitation.

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The adjustment created challenges for players. Many had to run to the back of the court to grab towels within the 25-second shot clock. After long rallies, some players complained that the limit felt unrealistic.

In late 2024, the ATP Tour brought towel delivery back to events. The goal was to keep matches flowing smoothly. By 2026, some tournaments tested hybrid systems where ball kids carry baskets or trays without touching towels directly.

At the Miami Open, ball kids were helping players with towels again. For Zheng, the situation became tense. One fan also added, “Again, why the hell are the kids handling players towels!? Are players that f**king lazy these days!?” Another wrote, “grab your own f**kin’ towel, this shit so disgusting.”

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Earlier this month, Coco Gauff shared her thoughts on towel handling. During a viral clip from the Love All podcast, where Blair Henley discussed bringing back ball kids to hand towels to players with former world No. 1 Kim Clijsters, Gauff said, “I agree with not wanting ball kids to touch sweaty towels lol I wouldn’t want to either, I always felt bad giving them my sweaty towels lol.”

While today, another netizen added, “Am I tripping or the player was definitely giving her attitude😭.”

With the clip now widely circulated, Zheng’s frustration is clear. What do you think about the entire situation? Share your thoughts below.