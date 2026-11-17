Rafael Jodar suffered his second defeat of the week in Turin, with a scare thrown in. The eighth seed needed a medical timeout midway through his round-robin loss to Arthur Fils, a sight that set alarm bells ringing at his maiden ATP Finals. The concern, however, turned out to be the old familiar tune of an extended ATP schedule.

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After the match, the Spaniard explained there was no serious injury behind the scare, and that he simply hit an energy slump as the contest wore on.

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“I started the first set well, but as the match went on, my energy dropped,” Jodar explained afterwards. “I felt I couldn’t compete physically. I wasn’t at my best today. This is something that happens to everyone because we play so many matches in a year.”

“I feel better now. I need to recover as well as possible and figure out how to prevent this in the future,” he added.

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Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 29th October 2026 St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis, Swiss Indoors Basel, Day 6 second round match Rafael Jodar of Spain runs for the ball AnthonyxBenoit

Jodar hit the ground running, winning the first set 6-4 with the same unrivaled confidence that has propelled his rise. Fils, himself no stranger to physical setbacks this year, steadied and began to turn the screw, reeling off the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 as his opponent’s level dropped away. The 20-year-old took the medical timeout during the second set when he was trailing 1-4. He was given some medications, and from there the Frenchman never looked back to seal the opportunity.

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The bigger damage was done to the scoreboard, with the defeat following his opening loss to Alexander Zverev and leaving his hopes of reaching the semi-finals hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Now the Spaniard has two losses in the John McEnroe Group, and the best two in each group will advance – his chances for the last four have been cut down to virtually nothing. His last group game is against Ben Shelton, and even a victory there would only get him to a 1-2 record.

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In order to qualify for the semifinals, he would need a perfect run from Zverev, which would mean winning his remaining matches against Shelton and Fils, which would leave them on one win apiece. Only then would percentages of sets and games won determine the standings, and Jodar is not in a position to do well. To sum up the Maths: alive but on the brink.

A brutal schedule catches up with tennis’s breakout rookie

The context for the energy loss is a season very different from any on tour. Rafael Jodar played 65 matches this season across 21 events, winning 45 matches. Those wins propelled him from outside the top 150 at the start of 2026 to the sport’s exclusive season finale.

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He is the first man to qualify for the ATP Finals in the same season that he made his tour-level debut, and the first player to reach the ATP Finals after such a low ranking since Mariano Puerta in 2005. The payback for that hike has been more tennis against the strongest competitors, with no sign of relief.

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His comment of “we play so many matches in a year” hits the nail on the head in a debate that has plagued the tour. Two players who have been at the helm of ATP and WTA, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, have voiced worries about the calendar’s intensity, with the former saying it’s “going to kill us” and the latter suggesting she might need to rest her body to avoid injury.

The players’ body, the PTPA, has pressed its concerns over fatigue, most recently in the wake of Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal from the WTA Finals. Jodar, the 20-year-old, making his first proper lap of the circuit, is just the latest driver to hit the same obstacle.