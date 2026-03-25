Rafael Nadal Addresses Carlos Alcaraz Panic After Early Miami Open Loss: “Don’t Make Any Sense”

Carlos Alcaraz stumbled through a volatile Sunshine Swing, losing to Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open before a shock Miami Open exit against Sebastian Korda. A lone spark came versus Joao Fonseca, yet doubts are mounting rapidly. Still, with the clay swing looming, Rafael Nadal shuts down the noise.

Rafael Nadal was awarded a “Doctor Honoris Causa” by Universidad Politécnica de Madrid on March 24, but the spotlight quickly shifted when he addressed Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami defeat. Speaking with trademark composure, Nadal said, “Are we really going to worry about two defeats? I don’t think so (translated from Spanish).” He added, “That don’t make any sense, and we shouldn’t demand more from him.”

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He expanded further, addressing unrealistic expectations. “When someone comes from winning the Australian Open, has seven Grand Slams, is the world No. 1, what happens? That he’s going to win every match of the year? Well, it’s not going to happen,” Nadal said.

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Nadal then shifted the focus to appreciation. “I think we all have to congratulate and thank Carlos for everything he’s doing, because in the end, he’s bringing a level of success to Spanish sports that’s hard to imagine 30 years ago.”

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He widened the lens even more. “Lately, maybe we’ve gotten used to it, but I never lose sight of the difficulty involved in everything Carlos does and what other Spanish athletes do, or athletes from any country in the end.”

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Nadal returned to the main point and shut down the noise again. “In this case, Carlos is Spanish, he’s one of ours, and in that sense, well, are we going to worry about two losses? I don’t think it makes any sense, nor can more be demanded of him.”

The context supports Nadal’s stance. A title-less March does not erase Alcaraz’s strong start to the season. His level across the early months remains elite.

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He won the Australian Open and became the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam. He also lifted an ATP 500 title in Doha and held the world No. 1 ranking with a 16-match winning streak before the Indian Wells Open.

Nadal understands this pressure better than anyone. He carried Spain for years, winning 22 Grand Slam titles and spending 209 weeks as world No. 1.

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And Rafa is not alone, as other legends have also stepped forward to back Alcaraz after the shock loss.

Justine Henin backs Carlos Alcaraz after his defeat at the Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz looked set for a straight-set defeat against Sebastian Korda when he trailed 3-6, 3-5. The Spaniard was under heavy pressure and struggling to find rhythm.

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He responded with resilience. Alcaraz broke the 25-year-old American twice to push the match into a deciding set. Korda, however, regained control in the third set. He broke Alcaraz in the seventh game and closed out the match to secure his first-ever win over a world No. 1.

Before this clash, Alcaraz had dominated their rivalry. He had won their previous three meetings without dropping a set after losing their first encounter at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2022.

The loss marked a shift in momentum. After starting 2026 with 16 consecutive wins, Alcaraz has now lost two of his last three matches, holding a 17–2 record.

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Speaking to Eurosport France, former WTA world No 1 Justine Henin praised Korda and offered a perspective. “Players are more or less overshadowed all year when they play Alcaraz and Sinner. And even when they beat them, we question them. They’re simply human. This tour is tough. Alcaraz will benefit from it. This might be our chance to see him in Monte Carlo. Last year, that was the case.”

She further emphasized the bigger picture. “In any event, this victory will mean much more to Korda than this defeat will mean to Alcaraz, even though he hates losing and came to Miami for something bigger. He hasn’t lost any of his magic just because he’s had two tougher tournaments. He lacked a bit of energy, a bit of stamina, which is perfectly understandable when you see what he’s accomplished over the past year.”

Now, Alcaraz turns his focus forward. He is preparing to defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, a key event in the clay season.

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In 2025, he delivered an impressive run there. He defeated Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, Arthur Fils, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before beating Lorenzo Musetti in the final despite losing the first set.

With significant ranking points to defend on clay, the stakes are high. After a short reset following the Miami Open, the focus is now on whether Alcaraz can quickly return to top form.