Rafael Nadal Breaks Silence as Carlos Alcaraz Inches Closer to History at Australian Open: “My Career Is Over”

Back in 2010, Rafael Nadal became the youngest ever to win a career Grand Slam at 24 by beating Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. Sixteen years later, 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stands at a similar stage, against the same opponent. If he wins against the Serb, he also stands to create history, surpassing the legend. While many would flinch at the thought, the unbothered Spaniard welcomed the greatness.

“Good for me (smiles),” Nadal recently told 9News Australia on Alcaraz possibly breaking his at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Nadal then explained his mindset in simple terms. “For me, my career is over, and I am not the kind of guy that gonna live the rest of my life thinking ‘Oh wow somebody’s gonna break a record’ and worry about that.

“I am very proud of what I achieved, and if somebody is doing better than me today, very welcome.”

Nadal made it clear that progress in sport should be celebrated, not feared or resisted. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever, Nadal’s career numbers remain staggering. He won 92 ATP titles. Among them were 22 Grand Slam crowns. He also spent 209 weeks as world No. 1.

Surpassing those milestones is still a distant challenge for most players. Yet Alcaraz stands on the brink of history. He is one win away from lifting the Australian Open title and completing a career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz earned his place in the final with a stunning semifinal performance. He defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev in a five-hour, 27-minute epic. During the contest, Alcaraz battled through cramps or an adductor issue midway through the match. Still, he fought on with grit, resilience, and fearless shot-making. However, he is not the only one to make history.

Djokovic’s first match against Spain’s Pedro Martínez was his 100th win in the Australian Open. He has also achieved the feat at Wimbledon and Roland Garros. As for Alcaraz, this won’t be the first time that Nadal has praised the young world No. 1.

“Carlos is spectacular,” Nadal had said last year. “How else would we see him? I do not tend to have high expectations about anything. However, I have always thought he was very good, with the potential to make history in our sport.

“Twenty-two Major titles? Why not? Six is already a lot, and he has a spectacular trajectory. The most important thing is to avoid injuries. When you manage that, you keep confidence in your body, which allows improvements.”

Sunday’s men’s final promises drama and global attention. The Australian Open title has eluded Alcaraz so far. He also looks to improve his H2H against Novak Djokovic, who leads 5-4, though Alcaraz won their last US Open meeting convincingly.

And while Rafa has now shared his perspective, Alcaraz is fully aware of what lies ahead today. He has also spoken about the possibility of breaking Nadal’s record in the AO final.

Carlos Alcaraz jokes about potentially breaking Rafael Nadal’s record

After defeating Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz spoke during an on-court ESPN interview with Jim Courier. The moment came after a draining semifinal victory that pushed him to his physical limits late into the night.

“You’ll be attempting [in Sunday’s Final] to become the youngest man to win a career grand slam. What would it mean to you?” Courier asked the heavy question about Sunday’s final.

Without hesitation, a tired but smiling Alcaraz delivered a witty response. “Well, thank you for putting so much pressure on me right now,” Alcaraz joked, drawing laughter from the crowd and easing the moment.

The six-time Grand Slam champion then shifted to sincerity. He praised the fans and credited their energy for lifting him, saying they pushed him “every time, every ball, every point.”

The final now looms large, with expectations soaring. It is also worth remembering that Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in both 2023 and 2024. That experience can certainly come against him today. But beyond the result, one thing is clear: Alcaraz and Djokovic have built mutual respect and a genuine friendship through years of intense battles on court.

The only question left is simple. Who will lift the trophy on Sunday?