Rafael Nadal Coaching Iga Swiatek Called “Illegal” as American Stars React: “Should Not Be Allowed”

As Iga Swiatek sets her sights on a fifth French Open title, she is fine-tuning her clay-court dominance under the guidance of Rafael Nadal at his academy. Training clips alongside coach Francisco Roig have fueled excitement across the tennis world. Meanwhile, rivals Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys appear quietly cautious, with the partnership already looking ominous ahead of the clay court season.

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Speaking on The Player’s Box podcast, Jessica Pegula could not hide her disbelief after watching the footage. “I saw that clip of (Iga and Rafa) on the clay, and I was like, Uhhhh… this is bad for everybody,” Pegula joked.

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She went further, adding, “This should be illegal. This should not be allowed!” Her fellow American Madison Keys shared a similar reaction when she first saw the training session. “I was like, Oh god,” Keys said, capturing the immediate sense of concern.

She then added, “The last thing we needed Iga to have on the clay was Rafa… Scary.” The conversation also included Desirae Krawczyk, who reflected on what it would feel like to train in front of Nadal.

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“I would be so nervous hitting in front of him,” Krawczyk added. She continued, “I mean, I would be so excited, but I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t miss in front of Rafa!”

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Keys also injected some humor into the discussion, imagining how Nadal might critique her game. “Within five seconds with me on clay he would be like ‘why are you so close to the baseline?'” Keys added, laughing.

This collaboration comes at a crucial time for Swiatek, who is looking to bounce back from what has been a slow start to her season by her own high standards.

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She reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Doha, and Indian Wells, but could not progress further in any of those events. Her struggles continued in Miami, where she suffered an early exit against Magda Linette despite taking the opening set.

That defeat marked her first opening-round loss since 2021, adding to the pressure around her season. Shortly after, she confirmed her split with coach Fissette, signaling a shift in her approach.

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Meanwhile, Danielle Collins also weighed in while speaking on Tennis Channel after watching the training clips. “I mean, Rafa would be up there. You know, who knows? Maybe Iga will invite me out to Spain, and we can do, like, a little training block together. That’d be so fun.”

Collins also addressed Swiatek’s decision to work with Francisco Roig, emphasizing the importance of elite experience.

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“I think when you’ve had the success that Iga Swiatek has had, especially at a young age, and all the Grand Slams, all of the impressive feats on her resume, the only person that you can work with at this point is somebody that’s been at the highest, highest, highest level because you’ve been at that level.”

She concluded with a warning that echoed the sentiments of many on tour. “So it’s going to be scary for everybody on tour to see what’s next for Iga Swiatek with this new coaching partnership.”

As Nadal continues to guide Swiatek, the collaboration is already being seen as more than just a training block.

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It has also sparked conversations among former coaches and analysts, who are beginning to share their own perspectives on what this partnership could mean for her future.

Iga Swiatek urged to follow Rafael Nadal’s advice closely

There are very few players in the world who can turn to Rafael Nadal during a difficult phase, but Iga Swiatek is one of them. As one of the most notable graduates of Nadal’s academy and a dominant force on clay in recent years, Swiatek has earned that rare opportunity.

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However, the former world No. 1 has been going through a challenging stretch, and her start to the 2026 season has only added to the pressure. Her recent training sessions in Mallorca have drawn attention from fans and analysts, sparking discussions about her next move.

Many believe bringing in Francisco Roig ahead of the clay season was a smart decision. Roig’s long association with Nadal has given Swiatek a direct line to one of the greatest clay-court minds in tennis history.

Former Serena Williams coach Rick Macci has also weighed in on the situation. “Every word from Rafa is a gold nugget because on the dirt he is the best of the best that ever held the stick,” Macci wrote on X.

He further added, “Where he can flip the Iga script is not so much strategically but mentally. If the Polish Punisher can get her identity back between the ears she will come all the way back.”

Swiatek is now preparing for her next challenge at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, which begins on April 13.

As the clay season unfolds, the focus will be on whether she can turn her campaign around with Nadal’s guidance shaping her mindset and performance.