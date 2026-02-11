Rafael Nadal Corrects Reporter After Carlos Alcaraz Labeled a “Rising Star”

Carlos Alcaraz may still be just 22, but Rafael Nadal believes it’s time to retire the “rising star” tag once and for all. After watching his compatriot defeat Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final to complete the Career Grand Slam, Nadal made it clear – Alcaraz is no longer the future of tennis. He is already part of its history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking during the presentation of a charity golf tournament at the Club de Campo in Madrid, Nadal did not mince words when asked whether the world No. 1 was the current rising star of Spanish tennis. “No, no, he’s not a rising star at all. He has seven Grand Slam titles, and he’s not a rising star in the slightest. He’s already a legend of our sport. If you look at the great players, there aren’t many who have seven Grand Slam titles like him. So, he’s definitely not a rising star.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement carried extra weight considering the circumstances. Nadal had a front-row seat in Melbourne as Alcaraz toppled Djokovic to win his seventh major and become the youngest man in history to complete the Career Grand Slam, surpassing Nadal’s own Open Era record from 2010. In moments like that, potential becomes achievement.

Alcaraz now boasts a staggering 7-1 record in Grand Slam finals, underlining his composure on the biggest stages. Months before turning 23, he had already left behind legends like Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg in the major tally and matched icons such as John McEnroe and Mats Wilander. With Ivan Lendl, Andre Agassi, and Jimmy Connors within reach, the Spaniard’s trajectory looks nothing short of historic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal further emphasized how fortunate Spanish tennis is to have a figure like Alcaraz leading the charge. “Having Carlos is a blessing, because he is a great player who represents us all over the world, and on top of that, he is taking tennis to an incredible level. I think we can only enjoy and appreciate it; that’s all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Currently ranked world No. 1 and a two-time year-end No. 1 (2022 and 2025), Alcaraz has already captured 25 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including seven Majors and eight Masters crowns. From becoming the youngest male world No. 1 in 2022 to winning Wimbledon, completing the Channel Slam, earning Olympic silver, and finally lifting the Australian Open trophy in 2026 to seal the Career Grand Slam, his resume reads like that of a seasoned veteran.

Imago February 2, 2026: 1st seed CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain poses with the The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at a photocall at the Royal Exhibtion Building gardens after defeating 4th seed NOVAK DJOKOVIC in the Men s Singles Final of the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. /Cal Media Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc04_ 20260202_faf_c04_011 Copyright: xSydneyxLowx

Carlos Alcaraz is no longer chasing greatness; he is defining it. And if Rafael Nadal’s words are any indication, the tennis world would do well to start treating him accordingly. But what does Nadal think of Alcaraz’s chances of breaking his extraordinary Grand Slam record?

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal shares thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz chasing his records

Even before Carlos Alcaraz completed his historic run at the 2026 Australian Open, Rafael Nadal had already addressed the possibility of his young compatriot rewriting parts of his legacy. And true to form, the 22-time Grand Slam champion responded not with defensiveness, but with grace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just ahead of Alcaraz’s Melbourne triumph, Nadal spoke to 9 News Australia about the prospect of the 22-year-old surpassing his record as the youngest man to achieve a Career Grand Slam. His answer reflected the calm perspective of a legend at peace with his journey.

“Good for me. For me, my career is over, and I’m not the kind of guy that gonna live the rest of my life thinking, ‘Oh wow, somebody’s gonna break a record,’ and worry about that. I am very proud of what I achieved, and if somebody is doing better than me today, very welcome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks summed up Nadal’s long-held philosophy – records are not meant to be guarded but challenged. For him, milestones gain even greater value when the next generation pushes the bar higher. And Alcaraz did exactly that, lifting the Australian Open trophy. Now, coming to Rafael Nadal’s other incredible milestone…

Back in December 2025, Nadal was also asked about Alcaraz’s chances of one day matching, or even eclipsing, his tally of 22 Grand Slam titles. While never one to indulge in exaggerated hype, Nadal didn’t shy away from acknowledging the Spaniard’s extraordinary trajectory.

“Carlos is spectacular. How else would we see him? I do not tend to have high expectations about anything. However, I have always thought he was very good, with the potential to make history in our sport. Twenty-two major titles? Why not? Six (now seven) is already a lot, and he has a spectacular trajectory. The most important thing is to avoid injuries. When you manage that, you keep confidence in your body, which allows improvements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was admiration grounded in realism. For Nadal, talent alone isn’t enough – longevity defines greatness. And staying injury-free remains the ultimate challenge in a physically demanding era.

For now, Alcaraz has already etched his name alongside the sport’s immortals. Whether he eventually touches or surpasses Rafael Nadal’s 22 remains to be seen. But if it does happen, one thing is certain: the King of Clay will be watching with pride, not regret.