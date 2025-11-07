Rafael Nadal Earns Rare Miami Honor Alongside Lionel Messi

Rafael Nadal was in Miami on November 6, 2025, to attend the America Business Forum. Well, this forum is known as one of the region’s top spaces for economic and political debate, focusing on innovation, leadership, and sustainability. As the United States hosted it for the first time this year, many high-profile figures attended it, like Donald Trump, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Jamie Dimon, and others. But despite the star lineup, only a few got major recognition, and Rafael Nadal was definitely one of them.

Yes, recently Nadal took to X and shared a few pics from the day. The first one was him with the Key… yes, the Key to the City of Miami, a ceremonial honor recognizing his bond with the community and contributions beyond tennis. And he totally deserved it, with 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Even though he’s Spanish, Nadal has strong ties to tennis events in the U.S., often taking part in exhibitions, tournaments, and public events. Along with the key photo, he shared others from the forum, him debating, chatting, and just enjoying the day.

Rafael Nadal captioned the post as: “Thank you, Miami, for giving me the key to the city. It’s a very special recognition from a community I feel deeply connected to. It’s been exciting to take part in the America Business Forum and to share experiences, values, and future projects. ¡Gracias, Miami!”

At the forum, Nadal spoke on different topics. About his early days in the sport, he spoke about how starting early in sports at a young age helped him build a solid foundation to face the future. “It doesn’t matter where you come from or your social status,” he said, stressing how practicing sports provides resilience, discipline, and teamwork.

When he was asked about the most challenging moment of his career, 2005 was the year he answered. At 19, he won his first Roland Garros title that year, but by the end of the season, he started to suffer pain in his feet. This eventually turned out to be the Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, which he continues to suffer to date.

The Big Three are always asked a question about each other, and when Nadal was asked one about Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, he said, “Roger Federer was a slightly more magical player, while Novak Djokovic has been more hard-worked.”

Nadal then focused his talk on family values, constant hard work, and discipline as pillars of success. “I was lucky to grow up in a well-structured family, with pillars and role models who have accompanied me from the beginning to this day,” he said. Since retiring in 2024, Nadal isn’t just focused on sports now but…

Right now, he’s also promoting investments in luxury hotels in Argentina through his lifestyle hotel brand, ZEL, launched in partnership with Melia Hotels International. The ZEL brand plans to open seven luxury hotels in Argentina, targeting premium, nature-rich destinations like El Calafate, Bariloche, Ushuaia, Mendoza, Iguazu, Posadas, and Salta. The total investment is around $200 million, with the first project in El Calafate expected to start in 2026.

Rafael Nadal also took time to look back on key moments in his tennis career. He shared the challenges he faced and the mental strength needed to overcome them both on and off the court.

But the organizers recognized others at the forum that day as well.

Apart from Rafael Nadal, Lionel Messi also receives a big honor

Lionel Messi was also at the American Business Forum, held at the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez interviewed him in Spanish. And they talked for 30 minutes about his journey, from joining FC Barcelona at 13, to playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, winning the 2022 World Cup, watching his sons play soccer, and even his new interest in the NFL. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas also presented Messi with the Key to the City of Miami, just like he did for Rafael Nadal.

“I feel very honored by this recognition. We feel very loved, grateful, and happy to live in this city. Receiving this distinction is a great honor,” said Messi upon receiving the keys to the city. He added, “Since I arrived here, it’s been spectacular. First, living in this incredible city. And then, the affection of all the people, which from day one has been amazing.”

Since joining in 2023, Messi has been the star of the club. After guiding the team to the 2023 Leagues Cup, and then to a club-record points tally for the 2024 Supporters’ Shield (best regular-season record in MLS). And today he got a big honor, and he deserved it. But Nadal and Messi weren’t the only sports stars to make the forum special.

There were other sports stars too at the forum. Former Argentine tennis player David Nalbandian also talked about his tennis career and how he is exploring new business and personal ventures post-retirement. Beside him was Carlos Moya, ex-world number one and coach of Nadal. He discussed team leadership and the value of continuous learning. Together, Messi and Rafael Nadal made the forum exciting, teaching lessons that work in business and life, too.