Rafael Nadal Finally Addresses Rumors of Coaching Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz did more than end a coaching partnership; he turned the page on a defining era. His split with Juan Carlos Ferrero came days after the greatest season of his career, one that produced eight titles and two Grand Slams. Later on, speculation quickly linked Rafael Nadal to his camp, but the icon now dismissed the idea, citing the heavy demands on his time.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Nadal acknowledged that while coaching Alcaraz is not realistic now, he would be more open to leading a Davis Cup team in the future. “I have always had the utmost respect for what may happen in the future, because what one feels today is not what one will feel in a while. Life changes, and even more so when you have small children: you see life in a certain way, a few years go by, and it changes.”

Nadal later explained why a full-time coaching role does not fit his current life. Constant travel, he said, would be unavoidable and is not something he wants right now. “To travel continuously? I don’t see it. Being a coach would imply that, and right now it doesn’t fit with my life. To be Davis Cup captain one day? Why not? I could have fun… or not. I have just retired; it is very premature to think about it. I respect the vital and adaptation processes. Right now it is not appropriate to think about that,” he added.

Juan Carlos Ferrero had been alongside Alcaraz since 2019. Over those years, he helped refine raw talent into a complete and fearless competitor.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 220629 — LONDON, June 29, 2022 — Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning the men s singles first round match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on June 28, 2022.

Together, they built a champion who won the US Open, reached World No. 1, and emerged as the face of a new generation. Their separation has therefore drawn intense attention, blending curiosity with quiet concern about what comes next.

Nadal, meanwhile, stepped away from professional tennis after injuries and age forced his retirement in November 2024. The 39-year-old left behind one of the greatest resumes in the sport’s history.

He won a record 14 French Open titles, added eight more Grand Slams, claimed 36 Masters 1000 trophies, and captured Olympic gold. His legacy gives weight to every word he speaks about the next era of tennis.

During the interview, Nadal also shared his perspective on Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. He made it clear that he does not see himself reflected in either player. “I don’t identify with any of them. They are different players to what I was. I think Carlos is more random: he makes more mistakes, makes more spectacular points, sometimes he doesn’t have such a defined pattern of play, which makes him unpredictable and fun for the viewer,” he explained.

Nadal then contrasted that style with Sinner’s approach. “Jannik is a more methodical, focused player, with a more defined pattern of play and who is adding things little by little, that’s why he is so solid and loses very few games.”

He also pushed back against criticism of Alcaraz. “Sometimes it seems that Carlos is more scattered, but when you see the results… He has had an incredibly regular and solid year in all the major tournaments. That’s why I find it funny when I hear that it’s scattered: the results say otherwise, that’s my point of view.”

Even after Nadal cleared the air, speculation around a future partnership has not faded. Alcaraz’s split with Ferrero has naturally fueled the conversation. Adding to the intrigue, Alcaraz’s childhood coach has suggested that such a collaboration could one day be possible.

Carlos Santos weighs in on potential Nadal–Alcaraz partnership

Soon after the split, Ferrero spoke openly about his relationship with Carlos Alcaraz. In an interview, he explained that the separation came after the season ended and circumstances changed. The main issue, he said, revolved around contract discussions and differing expectations for the future.

“It’s true that when a year ends, certain contractual matters have to be reviewed. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we didn’t agree on.” He stressed that both sides acted in their own interests.

“As in any negotiation, one side pulls one way and the other pulls the opposite way. Carlos’s camp looks out for what’s best for him, and I look out for what’s best for me.” Ultimately, agreement proved impossible. “There were certain issues on which we couldn’t reach an agreement.”

However, before Ferrero addressed the split, speculation had already been growing. That speculation came from Alcaraz’s childhood coach, Carlos Santos. He openly discussed the idea of Rafael Nadal joining Carlos in a coaching role and spoke very positively about the possibility.

“And we’re not even talking about players like Rafa Nadal, who would be a fantastic coach for Carlitos. For his upbringing, his values, his character, his humility. That would be very beneficial for Carlos and those around him.”

He also pointed to Nadal’s influence on team culture. “It’s not just about Carlitos, but also about everyone who’s part of the team. Whether they’re more or less competent, they’re there, and he has to accept that.” Santos stressed unity and respect within the group.

For now, no official replacement has been named. Samuel López, Ferrero’s former assistant, continues to manage day-to-day coaching.

With the Australian Open nearing and a Career Grand Slam in sight, Alcaraz faces a defining phase. Whether Nadal joins remains unknown, but the discussion reflects a pivotal moment for Spanish tennis.