Rafael Nadal Heartbroken as Tennis World Says Goodbye to Legend at 92

Before it was Jannik Sinner, it was Nicola Pietrangeli, the Italian star known for his elegant play and beautiful groundstrokes. On December 1st, he passed away at the age of 92, to a shower of tributes from the tennis world remembering him not just for winning the French Open twice or leading Italy to the Davis Cup title in 1976, but for the way he inspired generations of Italian players. And now, Rafael Nadal has honored that legacy by sharing a heartfelt message for a man who inspired so many in tennis.

Nadal was among the first tennis stars to share his grief. Along with the message, he shared a picture of a special moment with Pietrangeli. On the left, Rafael Nadal is holding the French Open trophy, wearing a light green jacket, all smiles after the triumph; on the right, Pietrangeli is shaking Nadal’s hand and pointing to the trophy with a warm smile – a smile that will now live only in memory.

Along with the image was a tribute to Pietrangeli penned in Italian: “I have just learned of the sad news of the departure of a great of Italian and world tennis. My deepest condolences to his entire family, his son Filippo, and the entire Italian tennis family. DEP Nicola.”

Pietrangeli had handed Nadal the French Open crown twice.

The first one was in 2010, after Nadal defeated Robin Soderling to win his fifth French Open. And then ten years later, in 2020, he lifted it again after beating Novak Djokovic in four sets, winning a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros. But Nadal was not the only player remembering Pietrangeli’s impact.

Fabio Fognini also shared a memory on social media with a photo from Monte Carlo, writing, “Dear Nick, a huge piece of our history is gone. This photo in Monte Carlo means everything to me: your example, your wit, your light. You taught everyone what it means to truly win.” And even the younger generation wanted to honor him.

Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli, recent Davis Cup winners, each posted on Instagram a simple, touching “Hi Nicola,” paying respect to the man who paved the way for all Italian tennis stars who followed.

The man who shaped Italian tennis and inspired Rafael Nadal

Born on September 11, 1933, in Tunis, to an Italian father and a Russian mother, Nicola Pietrangeli grew up to become the first Italian to win a Grand Slam, triumphing at the French Open in 1959. Just a year later, he defended his title. For decades, no Italian player could match his two Grand Slam singles titles until Jannik Sinner won his second Australian Open in 2025. And his dominance didn’t stop there.

Between 1957 and 1964, Pietrangeli was counted among the top ten players in the world, reaching as high as number three in the rankings. He won a total of 67 titles, including three victories at Monte Carlo and two at the Italian Internationals. But perhaps his most outstanding achievements came in the Davis Cup.

He played a record 164 matches, winning the most singles and doubles matches in the history of the competition. He reached the finals in 1960 and 1961, and as captain, he led Italy to its first historic Davis Cup victory in 1976 in Chile.

His impact on tennis was so big that in 2006, the beautiful Pallacorda court at Foro Italico, lined with statues, was renamed Stadio Pietrangeli to honor him.

He loved the game so much that he had requested, before passing away, for his funeral to be held on the very court that carries his name. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed, the memory of his warm smile, his elegance on the court, and his incredible achievements will continue to inspire anyone who loves tennis.