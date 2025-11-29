Rafael Nadal Honored Back Home in a Gesture No One Saw Coming

Rafael Nadal isn’t just a retired tennis player; he’s basically a national treasure and a local hero. He’s also somehow still the center of every sports conversation, even a year after the 22-time Grand Slam champion hung up his racket in 2024. He’s still winning and making headlines – just off the court now.

This time, Nadal got a unique honor from his hometown football club, RCD Mallorca. On November 29, the club presented him with a brand-new award called the Dimoni d’Honor, an award meant for Mallorcans whose achievements and values leave a lasting imprint.

The award ceremony took place during RCD Mallorca’s La Liga game against CA Osasuna at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. The club even declared Nadal “the greatest Spanish athlete of all time.”

A video shared by Mallorca on Instagram shows Rafael Nadal standing on the pitch, surrounded by the team in their red-and-black jerseys, while he was dressed in a dark suit. In his hand, he was holding the award: a small trophy shaped like a little devil with a trident.

Mallorca later shared: “The club wanted to publicly recognise the career of the Mallorcan tennis player, a global star whose legacy transcends his sport. His spirit of determination, his commitment, his humility and his extraordinary career have made him into a figure who is admired around the world. He is a great source of pride for Mallorca and Spain.”

But here’s an interesting fact: Nadal is actually a Real Madrid fan. In 2025, he even said he wouldn’t rule out becoming Real Madrid’s president one day. He even cheered on players like Kylian Mbappe and attended games as a spectator. But of course, when your hometown club comes calling with an award, you can never refuse.

The island roots behind Rafael Nadal’s worldwide influence

Rafael Nadal keeps Mallorca close to his heart always. He’s from Manacor, the second largest town on the island after the capital, Palma. Since retiring in 2024, he’s spent more time on the island with his family, enjoying life at home.

But he is still active and adventurous, too. Back in July 2025, he reportedly hit a hole-in-one while golfing on the island.

Through the Rafael Nadal Academy by Movistar in Manacor, he also helps trains young athletes. And even recently, RCD Mallorca partnered with his wellness brand, NDL Pro‑Health, making it their official partner for player supplementation, recovery, and wellness.

Nadal is unique in that when most tennis players tend to live away from home—especially in Monaco for the tax benefits—he instead chose to spend his life and career in his hometown. When asked in 2007 whether he’d ever leave, all he said was:

“Why would I ever want to do that? All of my family and friends are there, and it’s the most beautiful place in the world. I will never leave.”

Eighteen years later, his firm declaration is as true as ever.