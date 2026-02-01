Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek & Others Rally Behind Carlos Alcaraz After Historic Australian Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz has just won the Australian Open to become the youngest man to win a career Grand Slam in the Open Era. And along with that, he also seems to have won over the entire tennis world.

Taking on the legendary Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard was like magic – once he got going after losing the first set, Alcaraz never let up. He made history in style, and the congratulatory messages haven’t stopped flooding social media.

One of the first, perhaps unsurprisingly, came from Rafael Nadal himself, who had a front-row seat to witness the action go down live at Rod Laver Arena. “Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on winning the @AustralianOpen and achieving a Career Grand Slam!” wrote Nadal on X.

And while much of the tennis world was rooting for Djokovic to win his 25th major, Nadal wished his old rival all the best but backed Alcaraz to win a day before the final.

“But, on the other hand, Carlos is my compatriot, and we have shared important things in the Olympic Games; I have to support him. In any case, there will be no drama for me, no matter what,” said Nadal.

After all, the two Spanish stalwarts have teamed up previously at the Paris Olympics. Generating some serious hype, the Alcaraz and Nadal team popularly came to be known as ‘Nadalcaraz,’ after reaching the quarterfinals in Paris.

And in a passing of the mantle, Alcaraz beat Nadal’s record of being the youngest man to win a career Grand Slam in the Open era. Nadal was 24 years and 101 days when he won the US Open in 2010 to complete his career Grand Slam; Alcaraz is 22 years, 8 months and 27 days old.

As for the Australian Open final, Alcaraz started as the favorite. With a 59% win probability flashing against his name, it took a while for Alcaraz to find his rhythm after Djokovic dominated the first set to take it 6-2.

But it didn’t take long for Alcaraz to roar back to life and impose himself on the match. And once he did, the Serb didn’t stand a chance as Alcaraz won the next three sets with some impressive shotmaking, smart play, and a bit of that Alcaraz magic that fans have become used to seeing from the Spaniard.

Unfortunately for Djokovic, Alcaraz’s power, finesse, and presence of mind proved too much as he won 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. As he basks in glory, stars from all over the sporting realm come forward with congratulatory messages.

Social media is filled with congratulatory messages for Carlos Alcaraz

One of the messages came from Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs. “This guy is about to add to his tattoo collection, with a kangaroo !!! Congrats @carlosalcaraz …. your smile is indicative of who you are…a treasure and now a legend!!! Congrats #youngesttowinall4majors,” wrote Stubbs on X.

Stubbs also uploaded a picture with Alcaraz right after his triumph, with both of them beaming with joy.

Iga Swiatek also joined in, posting, “Congrats @carlitosalcaraz ✨👏🏻👏🏻 What an extraordinary achievement 💪🏻#careergs”. Swiatek herself was aiming to win a career Grand Slam this year with an Australian Open win. However, the Polish star only made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Elena Rybakina 5-7, 1-6.

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 30, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Azarenka Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260130_jla_zg6_103

Alex de Minaur, who was swept aside by Alcaraz in the quarterfinal commented on Alcaraz’s post, “Great Charly!!! Congratulations crack 🔥 🔥 🔥 🙌🙌,” while WTA star Marta Kostyuk echoed the same sentiment and added, “Incredible!! 🔥”

Iconic Spanish UFC fighter, Ilia Topuria, congratulated his countrymate and shared an Instagram story. The UFC Lightweight Champion wrote, “When talent meets hard work, legends are born. Congratulations on completing the Career Grand Slam. You’re unstoppable. Amazing. @carlitoslacaraz”

Former tennis player, Caroline Garcia, also shared a story and wrote, “Enhorabuena @carlitosalcaraz” which translates to ‘congratulations’ in English.