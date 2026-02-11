Rafael Nadal Issues Unfiltered Statement on Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam Dream

Chasing a historic 25th Major in his 11th Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic saw the dream slip away as Carlos Alcaraz stormed back 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5. As the dust settled on this generational showdown, Rafael Nadal reflected on the moment and weighed in on Djokovic’s missed milestone.

At a recent charity golf event hosted by the Rafa Nadal Foundation in Mallorca, Rafael Nadal addressed Novak Djokovic’s missed chance at a 25th Grand Slam. He chose a calm and measured tone, removing any sense of drama from the moment.

“I don’t think it changes anything in tennis if Djokovic wins his 25th Grand Slam. It’s neither good nor bad for tennis,” Nadal added.

He then reflected on the scale of Djokovic’s career and his remarkable longevity at the top level.

“Djokovic has left an impressive career behind him, and he is still there because he still can be. He had an opportunity in Melbourne. Honestly, I don’t think he has that many left because of his age, but what he is achieving is admirable.”

Nadal avoided framing the present era as a simple passing of the torch from one generation to another. Instead, he highlighted the value of multiple great players competing at the same time.

“We should be happy to have Djokovic, who is still up there, and to have Alcaraz, who is taking tennis to an incredible level.”

He also pushed back against direct comparisons between players at very different stages of their careers. Nadal stressed that context and timing matter in such debates.

Even after the Australian Open loss, Nadal showed his respect publicly and acknowledged Djokovic’s continued excellence.

“Congratulations @DjokerNole on reaching another final in Melbourne and continuing to make history in our sport,” Nadal added. “Thank you for your words during the ceremony!”

With this balanced view on Djokovic’s missed milestone, Nadal has now also turned his attention to the ongoing debate around Patrick Mouratoglou’s comparison of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal Clarifies Position on Patrick Mouratoglou Controversy

Recently, former Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou sparked debate by ranking Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner above Novak Djokovic. His comments came after Djokovic’s win over Sinner at the Australian Open and quickly drew attention online.

In an Instagram post, Mouratoglou wrote: “For those who think Djokovic’s win over Sinner in the Australian Open semi-finals means the big three plays better tennis than Alcaraz and Sinner: that’s a far too simplistic view.”

He then explained his view by comparing the current level of the players and what separates them on court.

He added, “Jannik is faster, hits harder, takes the ball earlier, and serves better than Novak. Novak has the strongest mentality in tennis history, and that’s what made the difference. Novak isn’t a better tennis player than Sinner, but he is the greatest competitor in history, and he was better than Jannik Sinner in that match.”

The discussion gained more attention when Rafael Nadal reacted to the post. In a now-deleted interaction, Nadal commented with laughing emojis and a face-with-hand-over-mouth emoji, which many saw as a subtle disagreement.

However, the retired Spanish legend later clarified that there was no real conflict. He explained his reaction and addressed the situation calmly.

“I don’t see the controversy. I don’t want to generate controversy, but the point is that the analysis of that gentleman is wrong. Because it’s as if you analyse today’s [Lionel] Messi with the Messi who played in Barca or the Cristiano Ronaldo who plays today with the one he played in Real Madrid, this is simply my point of view.”

Nadal also stressed that he was not trying to compare players directly or create divisions between generations.

Later adding, “In the end, everyone makes their own career, and I never said that some are better than others, the career of each one will mark who has been better, and all are great ambassadors for our sport. And I think we have to be happy to have someone like Novak, who is still up there after so many years on the circuit. Having Carlos is a blessing, because he is a great player who represents us all over the world.”

With these remarks, Rafa made it clear that he respects every player’s journey and values what each generation brings to the sport. He also reinforced his long-standing balanced and respectful stance.

Despite the current dominance of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam is not over. He has already expressed his intention to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This timeline gives him several more chances at Grand Slam events. However, he will be 41 years old by the time the Olympics arrive.

The challenge ahead is significant. Age, fitness, and rising competition will test his consistency at the highest level. Still, Djokovic has repeatedly proven his ability to defy expectations and remain competitive.

Even after the recent Australian Open setback, the Serbian remains focused on chasing another historic title. Now, time will decide whether he can win one more major before he finally hangs up his racquet.